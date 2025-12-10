Dhurandhar Box Office Day 5: Ranveer Singh's spy saga strikes ₹200 mark worldwide, on express track for a stellar week

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 5: Ranveer Singh's spy action thriller is dominating the box office despite major drop in revenue on Monday. Aditya Dhar helmed movie is on track to be a major box office winner after it emerged as one of the strongest theatrical openers of this year.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 5 The earnings of Ranveer Singh starrer picked up 13.98% on Tuesday. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the A-rated high-octane spy thriller minted ₹26.5 crore net at the domestic box office on 9 December, a day after its collection plunged by around 46%. This brings its total net earnings in India to ₹152.75 crore.

Meanwhile, Tuesday's gross collection stands at ₹31.80 crore. Driven by Hindi shows, it registered overall 37.6% Hindi occupancy on Day 5 from 6,170 screenings.

However, the filmmakers in a post on Instagram suggested that the fourth highest opening weekend grosser of the year did a business of ₹28.60 crore net on 9 December which brings domestic total to ₹159.40 crore net.

Dhurandhar Worldwide Box Office Collection Produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the spy saga minted ₹224.75 crore worldwide during its five-day run in theatres. Of the total global earnings, it grossed ₹182.75 crore in India and the remaining ₹42 crore in the overseas market from 31,441 shows.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a post on X said, “IT'S A TSUNAMI... #Dhurandhar continues to ROAR, ROCK, and RULE... The Tuesday [Day 5] numbers are monstrous, with several centres reporting higher occupancy than both Friday [Day 1] and Monday [Day 4].”

He further noted that even though the makers did not offer discounted ticket pricing on Tuesday, “the film still delivered a remarkable total... In fact, Tuesday is higher than Monday and on par with Friday.” Predicting strong performance in the coming days, he added, “With no major release arriving this Friday, #Dhurandhar is expected to reap a harvest in its second weekend as well.”

Film business analyst Sumit Kadel praised its overseas performance and in a post on X said, "Powered by strong WOM(word of mouth), the spy-gangster entertainer posts US$ 890K on Monday, topping its opening day. Australia, UK, Canada lead with superb occupancies. Dhurandhar is now outperforming several major Hindi releases overseas."

Dhurandhar OTT release: Where to stream Ranveer Singh's movie online The makers closed its post-theatrical streaming deal with OTT giant Netflix, as per a report by Bollywood Hungama. The OTT platform purchased its streaming rights for a whopping ₹130 crore, making it one of the biggest OTT purchases for a Bollywood title in recent times.