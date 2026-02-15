Dhurandhar breaks record, overtakes Chhaava and Pushpa 2 to become India's all-time longest-trending film

Fans need to wait for a little more than a month to witness Aditya Dhar's much-awaited sequel, Dhurandhar 2, titled as Dhurandhar: The Revenge. But the craze for Dhurandhar is still continuing. The Ranveer Singh-starrer has continued to trend on the popular online ticketing platform BookMyShow since its release last year. It has now emerged as the longest-trending Indian film on the platform, as per Hindustan Times.

Dhurandhar, the longest-trending Indian film on BookMyShow Sacnilk reported that by mid-February, Dhurandhar had been trending on the online ticketing platform for 59 days, surpassing the previous record of 58 days set by Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava in 2025. Both Chhaava and Dhurandhar are said to have benefited from strong word of mouth. After a healthy opening business, both went on to post exceptional second- and third-week box-office performances, helping them to sustain longer in theatres than most big-budget films. Stree 2, starring Shraddha Kapoor, currently holds the third position with 57 days of trending on the platform.

Over the years, the duration for which a film continues trending on BookMyShow is said to become an important indicator of a film's success, reflecting on its longevity, audience engagement, and overall box-office performance. The same report by Hindustan Times suggests that nearly half of a film’s total ticket sales are generated through the platform. The top ten films with the longest trending runs on BookMyShow feature a mix of recent Hindi blockbusters, large-scale pan-India releases, and Malayalam hits that have brought audiences to the theatres.

Longest running Indian films According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar currently holds the record as the longest-trending Indian film on BookMyShow, with an impressive run of 59 days on the platform. It is followed closely by Chhaava with 58 days and Stree 2 with 57 days. Premalu and Pushpa 2: The Rule share the fourth spot as both were trending for 53 days. Manjummel Boys followed them for 50 days.

Among other notable films are Kalki 2898 AD with 49 days of trending, and Jawan with 48 days of trending. Lokah Chapter 1, trended for 46 days, while Mahavatar Narsimha rounded out the top ten with a 42-day run.

About Dhurandhar success Written, directed and co-produced by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is a spy thriller. It stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt.

With mostly positive reviews, Dhurandhar has grossed ₹1300 crore worldwide. In India, the film recorded ₹800+ crore, becoming the highest-grossing film.

Dhurandhar, the two-part film, is still running in theatres even days after its OTT release. The film made its digital debut on Netflix.

Dhurandhar 2 release Meanwhile, the sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, will release on 19 March.