Dhurandhar choreographer reveals how Akshaye Khanna’s Fa9la dance was shot in a single take: ‘It was all impromptu’

The song Fa9la from Dhurandhar has quickly emerged as one of the film’s most talked-about moments, with audiences gravitating towards its pulsating music, celebratory energy and Akshaye Khanna’s unexpectedly fluid dance moves.

The track, which marks the dramatic entry of Khanna’s character Rehman Dakait, has found wide popularity across social media and theatre audiences alike.

Dhurandhar choreographer on Akshaye Khanna's viral dance moves In a recent interaction with NDTV, choreographer Vijay Ganguly opened up about how the sequence came together, revealing that much of what viewers see on screen was unplanned and executed in a single take. According to Ganguly, Akshaye Khanna’s deep immersion into his character played a crucial role in shaping the scene.

Talking about Akshaye, Vijay said that “once he’s in the middle of a take, he’s completely in his zone.”

He added that the actor “doesn’t go to the van, he doesn’t wander around” and is “always in character.”

In the Fa9la sequence, Rehman Dakait is seen stepping out of his car, walking into a charged celebration, breaking into dance and eventually being honoured with a turban — a moment that has become a standout beat in the film.

Ganguly further revealed that the idea for Akshaye’s entry came directly from the actor himself. “Akshaye told film director Aditya Dhar that when he would enter the venue, he would dance,” he recalled. “Then the camera rolled, and he did what you see in the video. That was one take. That’s it. It was all impromptu. Everything was last-minute. We honestly never expected it to become this big.”

About Dhurandhar Directed and written by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is the story of an Indian spy who goes into the heart of Karachi's Lyari.

Led by Ranveer Singh, the film features an ensemble cast consisting of Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, Manav Gohil, and various others.

Bankrolled by Lokesh Dhar, the film's music is composed by Shashwat Sachdev, the musician behind the Uri and Article 370 albums.

Also Read | Vivek Agnihotri congratulates Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar on Dhurandhar succcess

In terms of box office collection, the film is on its way to enter the ₹300 crore milestone soon. According to Sacnilk and early estimates, Dhurandhar has continued its strong box-office momentum on Day 9. After closing its first week with an impressive collection of ₹207.25 crore, the film added ₹32.5 crore on Day 8 (its second Friday), registering a growth of 20.37%.

The upward trend sustained on Day 9 (second Saturday), with the film earning an estimated ₹36.5 crore. This brings Dhurandhar’s total domestic box-office collection to approximately ₹276.25 crore in just nine days.