Dhurandhar choreographer reveals how Akshaye Khanna’s Fa9la dance was shot in a single take: ‘It was all impromptu’

The song Fa9la from Dhurandhar has gained popularity for its vibrant music and Akshaye Khanna's dynamic dance. Choreographer Vijay Ganguly revealed the sequence was largely unplanned and executed in one take.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Published13 Dec 2025, 09:01 PM IST
Akshaye Khanna's performance is the most-talked about performance in Dhurandhar.
Akshaye Khanna's performance is the most-talked about performance in Dhurandhar.

The song Fa9la from Dhurandhar has quickly emerged as one of the film’s most talked-about moments, with audiences gravitating towards its pulsating music, celebratory energy and Akshaye Khanna’s unexpectedly fluid dance moves.

The track, which marks the dramatic entry of Khanna’s character Rehman Dakait, has found wide popularity across social media and theatre audiences alike.

Dhurandhar choreographer on Akshaye Khanna's viral dance moves

In a recent interaction with NDTV, choreographer Vijay Ganguly opened up about how the sequence came together, revealing that much of what viewers see on screen was unplanned and executed in a single take. According to Ganguly, Akshaye Khanna’s deep immersion into his character played a crucial role in shaping the scene.

Also Read | How Akshaye Khanna’s Dhurandhar mirrors Lyari don Rehman Dakait’s violent legacy

Talking about Akshaye, Vijay said that “once he’s in the middle of a take, he’s completely in his zone.”

He added that the actor “doesn’t go to the van, he doesn’t wander around” and is “always in character.”

In the Fa9la sequence, Rehman Dakait is seen stepping out of his car, walking into a charged celebration, breaking into dance and eventually being honoured with a turban — a moment that has become a standout beat in the film.

Ganguly further revealed that the idea for Akshaye’s entry came directly from the actor himself. “Akshaye told film director Aditya Dhar that when he would enter the venue, he would dance,” he recalled. “Then the camera rolled, and he did what you see in the video. That was one take. That’s it. It was all impromptu. Everything was last-minute. We honestly never expected it to become this big.”

Also Read | Did Akshaye Khanna overshadow Ranveer in Dhurandhar — or was it the plan?

About Dhurandhar

Directed and written by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is the story of an Indian spy who goes into the heart of Karachi's Lyari.

Led by Ranveer Singh, the film features an ensemble cast consisting of Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, Manav Gohil, and various others.

Bankrolled by Lokesh Dhar, the film's music is composed by Shashwat Sachdev, the musician behind the Uri and Article 370 albums.

Also Read | Vivek Agnihotri congratulates Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar on Dhurandhar succcess

In terms of box office collection, the film is on its way to enter the 300 crore milestone soon. According to Sacnilk and early estimates, Dhurandhar has continued its strong box-office momentum on Day 9. After closing its first week with an impressive collection of 207.25 crore, the film added 32.5 crore on Day 8 (its second Friday), registering a growth of 20.37%.

The upward trend sustained on Day 9 (second Saturday), with the film earning an estimated 36.5 crore. This brings Dhurandhar’s total domestic box-office collection to approximately 276.25 crore in just nine days.

Dhurandhar released in the big screens on 5 December, 2025. Part 2 of the film will hit the screens on 19 March, 2026.

EntertainmentNewsBollywood News
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsEntertainmentDhurandhar choreographer reveals how Akshaye Khanna’s Fa9la dance was shot in a single take: ‘It was all impromptu’
More
OPEN IN APP

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.