Dhurandhar Collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh’s movie storms box office, proves every prediction wrong

Dhurandhar surprised the industry with a Day 1 box office collection, defying predictions ahead of the release. The film marks a successful comeback for Ranveer Singh after the pandemic lull.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated6 Dec 2025, 07:56 AM IST
Dhurandhar has surprised the industry because its Day 1 box office collection went over 27 crore, far higher than almost every advance estimate. Before release, many trade experts said the film had lost momentum and would struggle to open well.

Predictions stayed in the 15-18 crore range. Some analysts even warned it might not even cross 15 crore. They pointed to weak pre-sales and claimed a clear dip in hype.

Many believed Saiyaara, at 21.50 crore, and Chhaava, at 31 crore, would stay unchallenged. Yet, Dhurandhar has beaten those expectations with a strong opening that shows audience interest was underestimated.

The film has not reached the giant numbers of Animal, which opened at 64 crore in 2023. Yet, it has still delivered a result that proves early predictions wrong and marks a strong comeback for Ranveer Singh after the post-COVID lull.

Dhurandhar Twitter review

After Dhurandhar’s release on 5 December, social media quickly filled with strong reactions from early viewers. Many users praised the film as a ‘blockbuster’ and urged others not to believe negative chatter online.

They said Ranveer Singh had made a powerful comeback and that Aditya Dhar had delivered one of the best spy thrillers in Bollywood. Several viewers highlighted the sharp editing, solid character work, striking background score and intense action.

Comments described the story as gripping, rough-edged and full of bold choices. Others called it a total entertainer with great music and heavy drama.

Performances by Ranveer Singh and R Madhavan were widely praised, with some even calling the film a ‘must-watch’ for fans of the genre.

Many viewers said the climax and final half hour were shocking and highly impactful. Early reactions claim Bollywood has delivered another strong big-screen experience.

This is a striking example of how the public is the ‘ultimate decider’, especially when strong word-of-mouth overturns expert predictions. Viewers watched the film, judged it on their own terms and pushed aside negativity.

With strong word-of-mouth publicity, Dhurandhar is expected to go even stronger over the weekend. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna and Arjun Rampal.

Dhurandhar Collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh's movie storms box office, proves every prediction wrong
