Dhurandhar collection Day 17: Box office shaken with never-before numbers; Dhar beats Animal, Chhaava, Jawan, Avatar

The 2025 spy-action film Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, has already broken several major records and set new benchmarks for Bollywood.

Dhurandhar movie box office collection Day 17 On Day 17, Dhurandhar entered the list of the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films. Akshaye Khanna’s movie crossed the lifetime domestic total of Animal, ₹553.87 crore, in just 17 days.

On Day 17, Ranbir Kapoor’s movie collection stood at ₹14.5 crore. The film, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, minted ₹915 crore worldwide in its lifetime collection.

Advertisement

Dhurandhar: Third weekend collection Dhurandhar had an outstanding run in the third weekend and thrashed several new box office records. The film started the weekend strongly with a record Friday collection of ₹22.50 crore net. It was nearly 70% higher than the previous record held by Chhaava.

On the third Saturday, the film grew by more than 50%, a feat unheard of in Bollywood so far. The film collected about ₹34.25 crore net, marking another historic high for a third Saturday.

The third Saturday collection was the highest for any Indian film. It surpassed Chhaava again. The Vicky Kaushal movie earlier held the record with ₹22 crore.

Advertisement

The third Sunday (Day 17) showed further growth. Early estimates suggest a collection of ₹38.25 crore net, taking the film’s third-weekend total to ₹95 crore net. This is the highest third-weekend figure for any Hindi film.

Dhurandhar: Biggest Hindi film 2025 Dhurandhar has become the biggest Hindi film of 2025 at the worldwide box office. Its gross has reached ₹845 crore, which puts it ahead of Chhaava, which finished with ₹807 crore earlier this year.

The film is now close to overtaking Kantara’s ₹852 crore global total. Going by the trend, Ranveer Singh’s film will easily topple the Kannada movie to become the top-grossing Indian film of 2025.

Advertisement

Also Read | Avatar movie conquers the world, only to kneel down to Dhurandhar in India

Trade experts believe Dhurandhar will surpass ₹900 crore by the end of this week if the strong momentum continues. They also expect it to touch the ₹1,000 crore mark before the New Year.

Indian films crossing ₹ 1,000 crore There are only eight Indian films that have crossed the ₹1,000 crore mark. Shah Rukh Khan has two films in the list: Pathaan ( ₹1,050 crore) and Jawan ( ₹1,148 crore).

There are four Telugu films in the list, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion ( ₹1,810 crore), Pushpa 2: The Rule ( ₹1,642 crore), RRR ( ₹1,387 crore) and Kalki 2898 AD ( ₹1,100 crore).

Advertisement

Also Read | Can Dhurandhar turn out to be Secret Santa goodie for PVR Inox shareholders?

Kannada movie KGF: Chapter 2 is at number 5, with a total collection of ₹1,275 crore. Aamir Khan’s Dangal leads the list with ₹2,024 crore.

Dhurandhar vs Pushpa 2 vs Chhava vs Stree 2 Dhurandhar’s third-weekend earnings are higher than the full third-week collections of all Indian films, except for Pushpa 2. The Allu Arjun starrer made ₹103 crore.

Dhurandhar, however, conveniently broke Pushpa 2’s third-Sunday record of ₹26.75 crore, Chhaava’s ₹24.25 crore and Stree 2’s ₹22 crore.

Dhurandhar vs Jawan Dhurandhar’s net India collection has now reached ₹555 crore. It is on track to become the year’s biggest Hindi hit.

Advertisement

It earlier became the fastest Bollywood film to reach ₹500 crore net in India. The movie achieved this in only 16 days, beating Jawan. Shah Rukh Khan’s action-thriller took 18 days.

Dhurandhar vs Avatar: Fire and Ash Dhurandhar has become so big that even James Cameron’s highly anticipated Avatar: Fire and Ash has fallen short. The new Avatar instalment has earned ₹66.65 crore net in the first weekend in India.

The numbers are showing because it has otherwise sealed an impressive box office collection in every other country. During the opening weekend, the movie earned $345 million (approximately ₹2,700 crore).

Dhurandhar: Other records Dhurandhar reached the top 10 in North America for Indian films after surpassing Aamir Khan’s PK in lifetime earnings. The soundtrack set a rare Spotify record as every song entered the Global Top 200 at the same time. This film is now Ranveer Singh’s biggest domestic hit, surpassing Padmaavat.