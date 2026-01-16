Dhurandhar collection Day 42: Aditya Dhar’s film sets new benchmark, beats Chhaava, Pathaan, Stree 2

Dhurandhar has completed 42 days at the box office. Its box office performance has been nothing short of extraordinary. The film has delivered massive numbers consistently, firmly placing itself among the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema history.

The film started its theatrical journey with a strong opening-day collection of ₹28 crore. Momentum picked up quickly over the first weekend.

On Day 2, Aditya Dhar's movie earned ₹32 crore, followed by a massive jump to ₹43 crore on Day 3. This took the opening weekend total to nearly ₹103 crore, setting the tone for a historic run.

Box office collections dipped on Day 4 due to the usual weekday slowdown. Still, the film remained stable through the rest of the week.

Strong audience interest helped it close Week 1 with an impressive total of ₹207.25 crore. What followed, however, exceeded all expectations.

Week 2 turned out to be even bigger than the first. Akshaye Khanna's film saw a sharp rise again over the weekend. Day 9 collected ₹53 crore while Day 10 peaked at ₹58 crore. By the end of its second week, Dhurandhar had added a staggering ₹253.25 crore.

Week 3 contributed ₹172 crore, and Week 4 added ₹106.5 crore. Then, Week 5 brought in another ₹51.25 crore, showing excellent long-term sustainability.

Even in Week 6, Ranveer Singh's spy thriller refused to slow down. On Day 39, it earned ₹2.35 crore, followed by ₹2.6 crore on Day 40. Day 41 saw an increase again with ₹3 crore, and Day 42 matched that figure with another ₹3 crore. It was an exceptional number for the sixth Thursday. So far, the film has recorded an India Net total of ₹816.6 crore.

By Day 41, the India Gross stood at ₹976.35 crore while overseas collections reached ₹293 crore. This took the worldwide total to ₹1,269.3 crore, according to Sacnilk. However, trade estimates suggest that, by Day 42, Dhurandhar comfortably crossed the ₹1,300 crore mark globally.

Highest Day 42 collections Dhurandhar has been earning record-breaking numbers every day. Day 42 was no exception.

Dhurandhar has set a new benchmark for Day 42. Earning ₹3 crore on its 42nd day, the film stands far ahead of its peers. Such late-stage earnings indicate repeat audiences, sustained footfalls and strong word of mouth across mass centres.

In second place is Chhaava, which collected ₹1.35 crore on Day 42. Its India net of ₹585.7 crore reflects strong domestic support.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Maddock Films’ horror-comedy Stree 2 are tied closely. Both earned around ₹1.25 crore on their 42nd day.

