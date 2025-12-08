Dhurandhar connected to Uri? How one name sparked fresh debate over possible link between Aditya Dhar's films

With the release of ‘Dhurandhar’ on 5 December 2025, viewers and fans of director Aditya Dhar have zeroed in on a tiny detail that might link his latest film to his 2019 hit ‘Uri’.

Uri x Dhurandhar – A Possible Connection? In ‘Dhurandhar’, the lead character — initially introduced under the alias “Hamza” — is eventually revealed to be a man named Jaskirat Singh Rangi.

That name immediately rang a bell for many, because in Uri there’s a scene where a character (played by Kirti Kulhari) tells the hero (played by Vicky Kaushal) that her late husband — who died in action — was also called Jaskirat Singh Rangi. She says: “Captain Jaskirat Singh Rangi. Naushera sector ke ambush mein shaheed hue the.”

That one shared name has prompted a wave of excitement, speculation and fan-theories about whether the two films are secretly connected — maybe even part of a larger cinematic universe.

What fans are saying — hope, theories and hype On social media, the reaction was swift. Many viewers wrote things like “Spy Universe in making”, or wondered if the shared name was a deliberate “nod” by the director.

Some fans tried to build a timeline: perhaps the character from ‘Dhurandhar’ was the real Jaskirat Singh Rangi — who went undercover, infiltrated Pakistan’s underworld, and later ended up martyred in the Naushera sector operation referenced in ‘Uri’. One imaginative theory on X suggested something like: after completing his covert mission, he returned, rejoined the army, married, and then died in action.

The idea of a shared universe has fired up interest in what a sequel could mean. The makers have already announced a second part, with a scheduled release on 19 March 2026.

Skepticism and the logical flipside But not everyone is convinced. Many critics and fans point out that the timelines — and the contexts of both films — don’t really match. In ‘Uri’, the story revolves around the 2016 surgical strike, whereas ‘Dhurandhar’ seems to be set in an earlier period through the span of many years.

Moreover, the character arcs and backgrounds are entirely different: in ‘Uri’, Jaskirat Singh Rangi is a martyred Army officer. In ‘Dhurandhar’, the name belongs to a convicted criminal-turned-spy. So even if the name is the same, the underlying storylines diverge dramatically.

Many argue the overlap might simply be a clever Easter-egg — a little homage from the director for eagle-eyed viewers — rather than a sign of a shared cinematic universe.

Why this matters: What a link (if real) could mean If the connection is intentional, it could transform how audiences view both films. Suddenly, ‘Dhurandhar’ wouldn’t just be a standalone spy thriller — it could be a prequel (or parallel story) to ‘Uri’, adding layers of back-story, shared characters, and a richer “spy universe”.

That means viewers might revisit both films, re-analyse characters, trace motives, try to align timelines, and speculate about what really happened between the film-world missions and real-world operations. For fans of overlapping narratives and cinematic universes, such a link can be extremely rewarding.