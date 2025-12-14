Dhurandhar Day 10 box office collection: Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller storms past ₹330 crore in India, earns this much

Dhurandhar continued its formidable box office march on its 10th day, consolidating its status as one of 2025’s biggest Hindi releases.

Dhurandhar Day 10 Box Office Collection According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the Aditya Dhar-directed spy action thriller has amassed ₹332.32 crore in India by the end of its second Sunday, buoyed by a powerful second weekend that underlined strong audience traction across metros and key circuits.

After a commanding Week 1 total of ₹207.25 crore, the film posted robust daily figures in its second weekend. Day 8 (second Friday) brought in ₹32.5 crore, followed by a sharp jump on Day 9 (second Saturday) with ₹53 crore — a 63.08 per cent increase. Early estimates for Day 10 (second Sunday) stand at ₹39.57 crore, taking the cumulative domestic tally past the ₹330 crore milestone.

Watch the trailer below:

Theatre Occupancy Rate Regionwise Occupancy figures reflected sustained demand, particularly during daytime shows. On Day 10, morning shows recorded an impressive 59.57 per cent occupancy, which climbed to 87.20 per cent in the afternoon.

Evening and night show data stood at 0 per cent at the time of reporting, as per Sacnilk’s early updates.

Region-wise, the film showed strong consistency in major urban centres. Bengaluru led with an overall occupancy of 86.50 per cent, followed closely by Chennai at 84.50 per cent.

The National Capital Region and Pune both registered 78.50 per cent, while Mumbai clocked a healthy 74.50 per cent. Hyderabad followed at 74.00 per cent, Jaipur at 74.00 per cent, and Ahmedabad at 71.50 per cent. Kolkata and Bhopal were relatively softer at 58.00 per cent each, while Surat recorded 47.00 per cent. Lucknow posted a respectable 65.50 per cent.

Dhurandhar Worldwide Collection On the global front, Dhurandhar has grossed ₹454.72 crore worldwide, making it the third highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025 and the fifth highest-grossing Indian film of the year so far. The international performance, particularly in overseas markets with a strong Indian diaspora, has complemented its domestic dominance.

More About Film Written, directed and co-produced by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi, supported by a wide ensemble cast. Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar under Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the film is the first instalment of a planned two-part series.

Despite being certified as a work of fiction, the 214-minute-long film draws thematic inspiration from real-life geopolitical flashpoints and covert operations, including the 1999 IC-814 Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament attack and the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

Released theatrically on 5 December 2025, Dhurandhar has received mixed-to-positive reviews, with particular praise for its ensemble performances, scale, action set pieces and world-building, even as some critics flagged its length and pacing.