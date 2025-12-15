Dhurandhar Day 11 Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh's film smashes box office records, crosses Pushpa's lifetime

Aditya Dhar’s espionage thriller ‘Dhurandhar’ continues to rewrite box office history after an extraordinary first 11 days of release.

Dhurandhar Day 11 Box Office Collection According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the spy saga film has grossed an estimated ₹365.36 crore domestically in its first 11 days, with robust weekend figures including ₹32.5 crore on its second Friday and ₹53 crore on second Saturday. Early estimates for the second Monday put collections at ₹14.61 crore.

‘Dhurandhar’ has shattered numerous records for second weekend performance in Hindi cinema, overtaking contemporaries such as ‘Chhaava’ and ‘Kantara 2’ for the highest second-Friday collection of the year. Earlier reports indicate the film entered the ₹300 crore club faster than most major 2025 releases, establishing itself as one of Ranveer Singh’s biggest hits to date.

Worldwide Box Office Collection Globally the film’s box office run has been equally formidable. Trade estimates place the worldwide gross at around ₹530 crore, propelled by strong word of mouth both domestically and overseas, with over $12 million earned abroad within 10 days of release.

The film’s overseas surge during its second weekend, including more than $4.5 million, highlights its international traction beyond initial subdued opening numbers.

The success has had broader industry effects. Shares of cinema chain PVR Inox saw significant gains in Indian markets amid confidence in sustained theatre traffic driven by the film’s performance.

Theatre Occupancy Regionwise Regional occupancy figures for Day 11 of the Hindi 2D version reflect ongoing audience interest, albeit showing normal weekday moderation: morning shows at 21.75 per cent and afternoon shows at 40.74 per cent, with evening and night shows yet to report significant occupancy.

Among major centres, Bengaluru led with 42.50 per cent, followed by Pune (38.50 per cent) and Chennai (38.50 per cent), while cities such as Surat (9.00 per cent) and Kolkata (20.00 per cent) recorded lower turnout.

More About the Film Produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, Dhurandhar features an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt and Sara Arjun. The narrative centres on an Indian intelligence operative’s decade-long undercover mission into Karachi’s networks.

The film, released on 5 December 2025, has drawn praise for its performances, action sequences and production scale, though some critics noted its 214-minute runtime as a point of contention.