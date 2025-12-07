Dhurandhar Day 3 Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh’s film nears ₹100 crore mark in opening weekend

Aditya Dhar’s ‘Dhurandhar’ is proving to be one of the strongest theatrical openers of 2025, drawing large crowds across major cities and benefiting from strong word-of-mouth despite its lengthy 214-minute runtime.

Dhurandhar Day 3 Box Office Collection As the film entered its first Sunday, early estimates suggested that the momentum was only getting stronger, pushing the film towards a milestone within just three days.

Led by Ranveer Singh and backed by an ensemble cast, the spy thriller has generated significant buzz for its scale, performances, and gritty depiction of covert R&AW operations.

Aditya Dhar’s high-octane spy thriller Dhurandhar is off to a powerful start at the box office, closing its opening weekend just shy of the ₹100 crore benchmark. According to early estimates from trade portal Sacnilk, the film collected ₹38.75 crore on Day 3 (Sunday), taking its total to ₹98.75 crore across all languages as recorded up to 7 pm.

This strong surge, particularly over the weekend, highlights growing word-of-mouth and solid audience turnout despite its unusually long 214-minute runtime, making it one of the longest mainstream Indian films ever released.

Occupancy regionwise The Hindi (2D) occupancy figures reflect this momentum, with morning shows reporting 27.28% occupancy, which rose significantly to 61.55% in the afternoon and peaked at 70.07% by the evening. Night show figures are yet to be updated.

Region-wise, too, the film performed consistently across key urban centres. Mumbai and the NCR recorded 58.33% occupancy each, while Pune registered an impressive 63.33%. Chennai saw a strong 62.33%, followed by Ahmedabad at 53.67% and Lucknow at 54%. Other major cities such as Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad maintained steady mid-40% occupancy levels, contributing to the film’s pan-India performance.

About Dhurandhar Directed, written and co-produced by Aditya Dhar, ‘Dhurandhar’ is inspired by real-life geopolitical conflicts and intelligence operations involving India’s R&AW. The story delves into the complex nexus of gangs and syndicates operating in Karachi’s Lyari region, blending espionage, action and political tension.

Filming took place across diverse locations including Thailand, Mumbai, Punjab and Ladakh, contributing to the film’s expansive visual scale. The soundtrack and score by Shashwat Sachdev have also been well received.

Produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, ‘Dhurandhar’ is the first part of a two-film series. The sequel, ‘Dhurandhar Part 2’, is scheduled to release on 19 March 2026, and will continue the narrative arc established in this instalment.