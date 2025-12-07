Subscribe

Dhurandhar Day 3 Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh’s film nears ₹100 crore mark in opening weekend

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar is a strong box office opener of 2025, nearing 100 crore in its opening weekend. The spy thriller, led by Ranveer Singh, benefits from positive word-of-mouth and high occupancy across major cities despite its lengthy runtime.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Updated7 Dec 2025, 09:47 PM IST
Advertisement
Ranveer Singh in a still from 'Dhurandhar'.
Ranveer Singh in a still from 'Dhurandhar'.

Aditya Dhar’s ‘Dhurandhar’ is proving to be one of the strongest theatrical openers of 2025, drawing large crowds across major cities and benefiting from strong word-of-mouth despite its lengthy 214-minute runtime.

Dhurandhar Day 3 Box Office Collection

As the film entered its first Sunday, early estimates suggested that the momentum was only getting stronger, pushing the film towards a milestone within just three days.

Led by Ranveer Singh and backed by an ensemble cast, the spy thriller has generated significant buzz for its scale, performances, and gritty depiction of covert R&AW operations.

Advertisement

Also Read | Dhurandhar BO Day 2: Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller sees strong Saturday surge

Aditya Dhar’s high-octane spy thriller Dhurandhar is off to a powerful start at the box office, closing its opening weekend just shy of the 100 crore benchmark. According to early estimates from trade portal Sacnilk, the film collected 38.75 crore on Day 3 (Sunday), taking its total to 98.75 crore across all languages as recorded up to 7 pm.

This strong surge, particularly over the weekend, highlights growing word-of-mouth and solid audience turnout despite its unusually long 214-minute runtime, making it one of the longest mainstream Indian films ever released.

Occupancy regionwise

The Hindi (2D) occupancy figures reflect this momentum, with morning shows reporting 27.28% occupancy, which rose significantly to 61.55% in the afternoon and peaked at 70.07% by the evening. Night show figures are yet to be updated.

Advertisement
Also Read | Ranveer Singh teases Dhurandhar 2 as he praises cast member Danish Pandor

Region-wise, too, the film performed consistently across key urban centres. Mumbai and the NCR recorded 58.33% occupancy each, while Pune registered an impressive 63.33%. Chennai saw a strong 62.33%, followed by Ahmedabad at 53.67% and Lucknow at 54%. Other major cities such as Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad maintained steady mid-40% occupancy levels, contributing to the film’s pan-India performance.

About Dhurandhar

Directed, written and co-produced by Aditya Dhar, ‘Dhurandhar’ is inspired by real-life geopolitical conflicts and intelligence operations involving India’s R&AW. The story delves into the complex nexus of gangs and syndicates operating in Karachi’s Lyari region, blending espionage, action and political tension.

Filming took place across diverse locations including Thailand, Mumbai, Punjab and Ladakh, contributing to the film’s expansive visual scale. The soundtrack and score by Shashwat Sachdev have also been well received.

Advertisement

Produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, ‘Dhurandhar’ is the first part of a two-film series. The sequel, ‘Dhurandhar Part 2’, is scheduled to release on 19 March 2026, and will continue the narrative arc established in this instalment.

With strong word-of-mouth, a star-studded cast and mounting box office momentum, ‘Dhurandhar’ looks set to continue its successful run as it enters the weekdays.

 
 
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsEntertainmentDhurandhar Day 3 Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh’s film nears ₹100 crore mark in opening weekend
Read Next Story