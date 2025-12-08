Dhurandhar Day 4 Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh’s spy saga sees 40% drop from Day 1

The high-octane spy drama ‘Dhurandhar’, directed by Aditya Dhar, has entered its first working week with strong signs of commercial resilience — though Day 4 brings the real test for its long-term run. Riding on an explosive opening weekend, the film is now being closely watched for its weekday performance.

Dhurandhar Day 4 Box Office Collection According to early estimates (as of 4 pm), ‘Dhurandhar’ collected around ₹10.64 crore net in India on Monday (Day 4). This brings the four-day India net total to approximately ₹113.64 crore.

The film had a robust start: Day 1 brought in about ₹28–28.6 crore net.

Day 2 saw further growth — roughly ₹31–32 crore — maintaining the upward momentum.

Day 3 (Sunday) witnessed a massive jump: the film collected ₹43 crore, helping it cross the coveted ₹100-crore mark for India by the weekend.

Trade trackers have already hailed ‘Dhurandhar’ as the fastest film in lead actor Ranveer Singh’s career to breach the ₹100-crore milestone.

Worldwide collections for the film Including the latest early estimates, ‘Dhurandhar’ has also posted an impressive global showing. The film’s worldwide gross box office stands strong, with the India GBO at ₹125.67 crore and an additional ₹34.48 crore from overseas markets, bringing its overall global earnings to well past the ₹160-crore mark.

These figures further cement the film’s status as one of the biggest openers of the year, reflecting both strong domestic turnout and solid international interest driven by Ranveer Singh’s star power, Aditya Dhar’s brand of action storytelling, and the film’s wide-scale release strategy.

Occupancy regionwise As is common with large-scale releases, Day 4 brought a drop in collections — a roughly 40% fall compared to opening day. Morning and afternoon occupancy for the Hindi 2D version across major regions remained modest: around 13–26%; evening and night shows reportedly registered zero occupancy, possibly due to incomplete show data by 4 pm.

Regional city occupancy figures offered a mixed picture: while cities like Jaipur (29.5 %) and Pune (26 %) showed decent footfall, others such as Surat (7 %), Kolkata (13.5 %) and Bengaluru (14 %) lagged behind.

Analysts point out that a 40% drop — if sustained — is not alarming for an action thriller of this scale. Predictive estimates suggest that if evening and night shows add further revenue, Day 4’s final net could edge towards ₹18–20 crore, which would still reflect a robust hold.

That would lift the four-day total past the ₹120 crore-net mark — keeping ‘Dhurandhar’ firmly on course for a first-weekend tally around ₹160 crore net, an impressive feat in today’s box-office climate.

More About ‘Dhurandhar’ Released on 5 December 2025, ‘Dhurandhar’ is the first instalment of a planned two-part saga.

The film boasts a formidable ensemble — alongside Ranveer Singh, it features actors such as Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and more — establishing high expectations for both performance and popularity.

Despite its epic runtime of 214 minutes — one of the longest in recent Bollywood productions — the film has drawn praise for its “gripping drama, world-building, music and performances,” even as some critics flagged pacing issues.

Moreover, the film’s sequel, tentatively titled ‘Dhurandhar Part 2’, is already scheduled for release on 19 March 2026.

Yet, the real challenge begins now: sustaining footfalls through weekdays — especially outside the core urban centres. If Day 4’s numbers hold or improve, this spy-thriller could well cement itself among 2025’s biggest Bollywood hits.