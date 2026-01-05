Dhurandhar enters ₹1,200 crore club, beats Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, Pathaan: Check box office collection on Day 31

Dhurandhar has delivered an extraordinary theatrical run. Even on Day 31 [5th Sunday], it earned an amount that many movies struggle to collect on their release day.
The film opened powerfully, earning ₹28 crore on its release day, followed by steady growth over the first weekend. Sunday collections peaked at ₹43 crore. Despite the usual weekday drop, the film held well. Aditya Dhar’s movie closed Week 1 at ₹207.25 crore, a massive start by any standard.
Week 2 marked a major turning point. Friday collections rose again ( ₹32.5 crore). On Saturday and Sunday, the company recorded revenues of ₹53 crore and ₹58 crore, respectively. Week 2 ended at ₹253.25 crore, a 22.2% rise over Week 1.
Week 3 saw a natural slowdown, but weekend recoveries remained strong. The film collected ₹172 crore. Then, Week 4 followed a similar pattern, finishing at ₹106.5 crore.
Even in its fifth week, Dhurandhar continued to perform. With ₹12.75 crore on Day 31 (early estimates), the film showed rare longevity for a big-budget release. After 31 days, the film has collected ₹772.25 crore (India net).
Dhurandhar is at the top of the highest box office collection on Day 31. Moreover, it has set a new benchmark.
On its 5th Sunday, Akshaye Khanna’s movie collected ₹12.75 crore, the highest ever for a Hindi film on that day. Its worldwide total has crossed ₹1,201.5 crore.
Chhaava holds the second place with ₹7.25 crore on Day 31. Vicky Kaushal’s film finished with ₹585.7 crore (India net) and ₹807.91 crore worldwide.
In the third place, URI: The Surgical Strike recorded ₹5.66 crore on Day 31. Stree 2, ranked 4th, collected ₹5.4 crore. Rounding off the top five is Mahavatar Narsimha, with ₹4.5 crore on Day 31.
Dhurandhar is now among the highest-grossing Indian films of all time. Except for Aamir Khan’s Dangal ( ₹2,070.3 crore), it is now the only Hindi original to cross the ₹1,200 crore mark.
The spy thriller has beaten Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan ( ₹1,160 crore) and Pathaan ( ₹1,055 crore) in worldwide box office collection. It has also surpassed Kalki 2898 AD ( ₹1,042.25 crore) and Bajrangi Bhaijaan ( ₹921.93 crore).
At this rate, Dhurandhar is expected to beat KGF Chapter 2 ( ₹1,215 crore) and RRR ( ₹1,230 crore) this week itself. Then, it will claim the 4th spot for the biggest Indian movies of all time (worldwide gross).
Dangal is right on top, with Baahubali 2 ( ₹1788.06 crore) and Pushpa 2 ( ₹1742.1 crore) next.
Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.