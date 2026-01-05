Dhurandhar enters ₹1,200 crore club, beats Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, Pathaan: Check box office collection on Day 31

Dhurandhar has delivered an extraordinary theatrical run. Even on Day 31 [5th Sunday], it earned an amount that many movies struggle to collect on their release day.

The film opened powerfully, earning ₹28 crore on its release day, followed by steady growth over the first weekend. Sunday collections peaked at ₹43 crore. Despite the usual weekday drop, the film held well. Aditya Dhar’s movie closed Week 1 at ₹207.25 crore, a massive start by any standard.

Week 2 marked a major turning point. Friday collections rose again ( ₹32.5 crore). On Saturday and Sunday, the company recorded revenues of ₹53 crore and ₹58 crore, respectively. Week 2 ended at ₹253.25 crore, a 22.2% rise over Week 1.

Week 3 saw a natural slowdown, but weekend recoveries remained strong. The film collected ₹172 crore. Then, Week 4 followed a similar pattern, finishing at ₹106.5 crore.

Even in its fifth week, Dhurandhar continued to perform. With ₹12.75 crore on Day 31 (early estimates), the film showed rare longevity for a big-budget release. After 31 days, the film has collected ₹772.25 crore (India net).

Dhurandhar box office collection Day 31 Dhurandhar is at the top of the highest box office collection on Day 31. Moreover, it has set a new benchmark.

On its 5th Sunday, Akshaye Khanna’s movie collected ₹12.75 crore, the highest ever for a Hindi film on that day. Its worldwide total has crossed ₹1,201.5 crore.

Chhaava holds the second place with ₹7.25 crore on Day 31. Vicky Kaushal’s film finished with ₹585.7 crore (India net) and ₹807.91 crore worldwide.

In the third place, URI: The Surgical Strike recorded ₹5.66 crore on Day 31. Stree 2, ranked 4th, collected ₹5.4 crore. Rounding off the top five is Mahavatar Narsimha, with ₹4.5 crore on Day 31.

Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection Dhurandhar is now among the highest-grossing Indian films of all time. Except for Aamir Khan’s Dangal ( ₹2,070.3 crore), it is now the only Hindi original to cross the ₹1,200 crore mark.

The spy thriller has beaten Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan ( ₹1,160 crore) and Pathaan ( ₹1,055 crore) in worldwide box office collection. It has also surpassed Kalki 2898 AD ( ₹1,042.25 crore) and Bajrangi Bhaijaan ( ₹921.93 crore).

At this rate, Dhurandhar is expected to beat KGF Chapter 2 ( ₹1,215 crore) and RRR ( ₹1,230 crore) this week itself. Then, it will claim the 4th spot for the biggest Indian movies of all time (worldwide gross).

Dangal is right on top, with Baahubali 2 ( ₹1788.06 crore) and Pushpa 2 ( ₹1742.1 crore) next.