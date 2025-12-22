Dhurandhar fever: Shilpa Shetty grooves to viral FA9LA, channels Akshaye Khanna’s iconic steps | Watch

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar — which has earned a massive ₹555.75 crore (approx.) at the domestic box office in just 17 days — continues to create a buzz across the nation. Commoners and celebrities alike are smitten by the craze. As the viral FA9LA trend has taken over Instagram, actress Shilpa Shetty is the latest to join in and groove to the popular number. Wearing a blue salwar kameez, Shilpa is seen acing Akshaye Khanna’s dance steps.

Sharing the video, Shilpa wrote, "Fan toh mila nahi lekin mai fan ho gayi hu, toh yeh trend karna banta tha. @ranveersingh aapka time aa gaya... underplayed, nuanced and fit the character to the T. #AkshayeKhanna, OMG... aura maxxx @actormaddy, no one could have played it better than you @rampal72, a revelation @duttsanjay, rockstar as always."

She added, "@gauravgera, @manavgohil & @therakeshbedi were fantastically cast and that credit goes to @castingchhabra for putting it all together. Special mention to @shashwatology for the bg score and music, it's my favourite playlist right now."

"And @adityadharfilms, you truly are a visionary. You've made one of the most patriotic films I've seen in a long time. Take a bow to the entire team of Dhurandhar," added Shilpa.

About Dhurandhar Dhurandhar has emerged as the biggest Hindi film of 2025 at the worldwide box office. Its gross has reached ₹845 crore, putting it ahead of Chhaava, which wrapped up its run at ₹807 crore earlier this year.

The film is now close to overtaking Kantara’s ₹852 crore global total. Going by current trends, Ranveer Singh’s film is expected to comfortably surpass the Kannada blockbuster and become the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025.

Trade experts believe Dhurandhar will cross the ₹900 crore mark by the end of this week if the strong momentum continues. They also expect it to touch the ₹1,000 crore milestone before the New Year.

