Dhurandhar first look OUT: Ranveer Singh looks unrecognisable in Aditya Dhar film | Watch

Dhurandhar first look: The team of Dhurandhar dropped the much-awaited first look of Ranveer Singh on his birthday. In the film, Ranveer returns with his rugged, long hair look.

Dhurandhar first look The clip shows Ranveer in intense avatar, throwing punches, fighting multiple men, blowing buildings and wielding guns.

He is seen smoking in a few scenes, almost like Kabir Singh, and adding an oomph to his pathani suit looks.

Dhurandhar also stars R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna and Arjun Rampal.

Besides Ranveer, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and Akshay Khanna's first looks also unveiled in the clip.

A peppy, Punjabi track plays in the background throughout the first look video.

Sharing the video, Ranveer wrote, “An Inferno will rise Uncover the true story of The Unknown Men.”

Dhurandhar will release on 5 December 2025.

Watch video here:

Dhurandhar is helmed by Aditya Dhar of Uri: The Surgical Strike fame.

Reportedly, even Ranveer Singh saw his official first look clip from the film first time on Sunday.

Sources close to the production previously said that Aditya really wanted to surprise Ranveer and worked hard to keep everything under wraps. Even though Ranveer had seen early footage of Dhurandhar, the final, high-energy first look was set to release on his birthday.

It is said that his look was kept completely secret. While reports claimed that the two have had long chats, with Ranveer asking many questions out of excitement, and Aditya patiently answering them all.

“Ranveer knows something special is coming, a true cinematic treat, but he hasn’t seen the final cut," an insider told News18.

“It’s entirely Aditya’s ingenious way of making this birthday not just memorable, but truly iconic for his superstar," added the source.

Dhurandhar Previously, a clip of Ranveer's look from the film leaked online.

The film was announced last year.

Ranveer Singh on Dhurandhar During the time of announcement, Ranveer Singh wrote on social media, “This one is for my fans, who have been so patient with me, and been clamouring for a turn like this. I love you all, and I promise you, this time, a cinematic experience like never before. With your blessings, we embark on this great, big motion picture adventure with spirited energy and pure intent. This time, it’s personal."