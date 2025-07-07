Meet Dhurandhar full cast: Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal in Ranveer Singh's upcoming film

Dhurandhar full cast: The first look of Ranveer Singh's upcoming film Dhurandhar was unveiled recently. The film, helmed by Aditya Dhar, is touted to be an action-packed drama. On Ranveer's birthday, the first glimpse of the film was dropped, introducing Ranveer's menacing avatar alongside a powerful ensemble cast.

Dhurandhar The intense 2-minute-40-second clip featured Ranveer in a brooding, revenge-driven look with long hair, a rugged beard, and a cigarette in hand. He appears to be working at a restaurant, maintaining some sort of a low profile, before unleashing violent fury on his enemies. In a scene, he says, “Ghayal hoon isliye Ghatak hoon,” setting the tone for the raw intensity that the film follows.

Meet Dhurandhar full cast The film has an ensemble cast featuring Sara Arjun, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal, each making strong appearances in the gritty, first look video.

Sara Arjun

Sara Arjun and Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar.

Sara Arjun stars opposite Ranveer Singh in the film. In the first-look video, she’s seen dancing in a club, riding pillion with Ranveer, and sharing a dance with him.

Sanjay Dutt Sanjay Dutt also sports a rugged look, matching Ranveer’s intense vibe.

Sanjay Dutt in Dhurandhar.

Akshaye Khanna Akshaye Khanna appears in a Pathani suit, playing the lead antagonist in Aditya Dhar’s film.

Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandhar.

R. Madhavan R. Madhavan, who lends his voice for the narration, looks unrecognisable, seemingly portraying an officer.

R Madhavan in Dhurandhar.

Arjun Rampal Arjun Rampal debuts a gritty new look, featuring a golden tooth, thick grey beard, and raw, intense expressions.

Arjun Rampal in Dhurandhar.

Dhurandhar plot Dhurandhar is presented by Jio Studios, a B62 Studios production. It is written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar, produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar.

Led by Ranveer Singh, the film boasts a powerhouse ensemble, raising anticipation. While rumours have surfaced on the internet that the story of the film draws inspiration from the life of Indian super spy and NSA Ajit Doval, known for his role in the surgical strike, the makers have remained tight-lipped about the plot.

However, the first-look video does confirm that the film is rooted in real-life events. Towards the beginning of the clip, the card read, “Inspired by true events.”