Dhurandhar impact: Pakistan announces film on Lyari, calls Ranveer Singh starrer ‘propaganda'

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar continues to make headlines beyond India, despite the film not releasing in Pakistan. The crime thriller, set largely in Karachi’s Lyari neighbourhood between 1999 and 2009, has triggered criticism from Pakistan’s Sindh Information Department over its portrayal of the area.

The first part of Dhurandhar, which released on December 5 and has been performing strongly at the box office, depicts Lyari as a hub of gang violence, police encounters, drug trade and terrorism. The portrayal has not gone down well across the border, particularly given director Aditya Dhar’s earlier film Uri: The Surgical Strike, which also attracted criticism in Pakistan.

In response, the Sindh Information Department has announced its own film titled Mera Lyari, slated for release in January 2026. The department said the project aims to present what it calls a more authentic and positive picture of the Karachi neighbourhood.

“Misrepresentation cannot erase reality. Lyari stands for culture, peace and resilience — not violence. While Dhurandhar spreads propaganda, Mera Lyari will tell the authentic story of pride and prosperity,” the Sindh Information Department said in a post on X, adding that “Indian propaganda against Lyari will never be successful.”

In Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh plays Humza Ali Mazari, who travels to Pakistan and becomes entangled in Lyari’s underworld. The film revisits a period when Karachi had gained notoriety for gang warfare, with Lyari often described as one of the most affected areas.

Akshaye Khanna portrays Rehman Dakait, one of Karachi’s most infamous gang leaders, while the narrative also features Superintendent of Police Chaudhary Aslam Khan, known for his aggressive crackdown on criminal gangs in the city.