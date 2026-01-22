Dhurandhar movie box office collection loses steam on Day 48: Numbers still better than new January 2026 releases

,Aditya Dhar’s all-time blockbuster, Dhurandhar, is still running in theatres, now nearing its successful 7-week run. Day 48, however, saw the lowest number since its release on 5 December 2025.

Dhurandhar opened on a massive note at the box office. Day 1 started with ₹28 crore, followed by ₹32 crore on Day 2. The first Sunday brought a big jump, with Day 3 collecting ₹43 crore.

A sharp weekday drop came on Day 4 with ₹23.25 crore. The film then stabilised, earning ₹27 crore each on Day 5, Day 6 and Day 7. Week 1 closed at a strong ₹207.25 crore.

By this team, this movie had outstanding word-of-mouth publicity. So, Week 2 showed even better momentum. Day 8 earned ₹32.5 crore while Day 9 surged to ₹53 crore.

Day 10 hit a peak of ₹58 crore. Weekdays pulled numbers down but still produced impressive numbers, with ₹30.5 crore on both Day 11 and Day 12. Box office collections softened further midweek. Still, Week 2 ended 22.20% higher at ₹253.25 crore.

In Week 3, Day 15 opened at ₹22.5 crore. The weekend again helped, with ₹34.25 crore on Day 16 and ₹38.5 crore on Day 17.

A steep fall followed, as expected, on Day 18, to ₹16.5 crore. Daily numbers stayed between ₹17 crore and ₹25 crore. Week 3 ended at ₹172 crore.

Week 4 saw a clear slowdown. Daily collections ranged from ₹10.5 crore to ₹22.5 crore, with weekends giving minor boosts. The total for Week 4 was ₹106.5 crore.

The decline became sharper in Week 5, where most days stayed below ₹13 crore. Week 5 closed at ₹51.25 crore.

Week 6 continued the downward trend. Daily figures dropped to ₹2–6 crore, and the week ended at ₹26.35 crore.

In Week 7, the film struggled heavily. Day 43 collected ₹1.75 crore. Weekend relief pushed Day 44 to ₹3 crore and Day 45 to ₹3.75 crore.

After fresh drops, Day 48 ended at just ₹1.15 crore, the lowest single-day collection since release. After 48 days, Dhurandhar stands at ₹829.40 crore India net.

Dhurandhar vs January 2026 releases Despite hitting its lowest number since release, Dhurandhar’s Day 48 box office collection is still higher than all major Hindi releases in January 2026.

It is at par with Ikkis. The Agastya Nanda starrer has not earned ₹1.15 crore on Day 10. Ever since, the numbers have been lower than that. In 19 days, the war movie earned ₹31.5 crore India net, becoming the highest-grossing January release in Bollywood.

Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, produced by Aamir Khan, earned ₹1.15 crore on its release day. The movie, co-written and co-directed by Vir Das, has earned ₹5.29 crore net in 6 days.

Comedy movie Rahu Ketu, starring Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat, Shalini Pandey, Piyush Mishra and Chunky Pandey, earned slightly more in 6 days, ₹5.87 crore.

Other December 2025 releases faced the Dhurandhar storm and tanked at the box office. Kapil Sharma’s Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 earned ₹11.9 crore in 11 days.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, did not make any mark either. Dharma Productions’ rom-com grossed ₹49.5 crore worldwide.