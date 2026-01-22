Subscribe

Dhurandhar movie box office collection loses steam on Day 48: Numbers still better than new January 2026 releases

Aditya Dhar’s film Dhurandhar continues its run in theatres, nearing 7 weeks. Despite a record-breaking start, it faced a drop in collections on Day 48.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated22 Jan 2026, 07:13 AM IST
Advertisement
Dhurandhar movie box office collection loses steam on Day 48: Still, numbers are better than new January 2026 releases
Dhurandhar movie box office collection loses steam on Day 48: Still, numbers are better than new January 2026 releases(Screengrab from YouTube/B62 Studios)
AI Quick Read

,Aditya Dhar’s all-time blockbuster, Dhurandhar, is still running in theatres, now nearing its successful 7-week run. Day 48, however, saw the lowest number since its release on 5 December 2025.

Dhurandhar opened on a massive note at the box office. Day 1 started with 28 crore, followed by 32 crore on Day 2. The first Sunday brought a big jump, with Day 3 collecting 43 crore.

A sharp weekday drop came on Day 4 with 23.25 crore. The film then stabilised, earning 27 crore each on Day 5, Day 6 and Day 7. Week 1 closed at a strong 207.25 crore.

Advertisement
Also Read | Dhurandhar now all-time top Hindi movie in India | Box office collection Day 47

By this team, this movie had outstanding word-of-mouth publicity. So, Week 2 showed even better momentum. Day 8 earned 32.5 crore while Day 9 surged to 53 crore.

Day 10 hit a peak of 58 crore. Weekdays pulled numbers down but still produced impressive numbers, with 30.5 crore on both Day 11 and Day 12. Box office collections softened further midweek. Still, Week 2 ended 22.20% higher at 253.25 crore.

In Week 3, Day 15 opened at 22.5 crore. The weekend again helped, with 34.25 crore on Day 16 and 38.5 crore on Day 17.

A steep fall followed, as expected, on Day 18, to 16.5 crore. Daily numbers stayed between 17 crore and 25 crore. Week 3 ended at 172 crore.

Advertisement
Also Read | Aditya Chopra praises Ranveer Singh for Dhurandhar, actor reacts

Week 4 saw a clear slowdown. Daily collections ranged from 10.5 crore to 22.5 crore, with weekends giving minor boosts. The total for Week 4 was 106.5 crore.

The decline became sharper in Week 5, where most days stayed below 13 crore. Week 5 closed at 51.25 crore.

Week 6 continued the downward trend. Daily figures dropped to 2–6 crore, and the week ended at 26.35 crore.

In Week 7, the film struggled heavily. Day 43 collected 1.75 crore. Weekend relief pushed Day 44 to 3 crore and Day 45 to 3.75 crore.

Advertisement

After fresh drops, Day 48 ended at just 1.15 crore, the lowest single-day collection since release. After 48 days, Dhurandhar stands at 829.40 crore India net.

Dhurandhar vs January 2026 releases

Despite hitting its lowest number since release, Dhurandhar’s Day 48 box office collection is still higher than all major Hindi releases in January 2026.

It is at par with Ikkis. The Agastya Nanda starrer has not earned 1.15 crore on Day 10. Ever since, the numbers have been lower than that. In 19 days, the war movie earned 31.5 crore India net, becoming the highest-grossing January release in Bollywood.

Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, produced by Aamir Khan, earned 1.15 crore on its release day. The movie, co-written and co-directed by Vir Das, has earned 5.29 crore net in 6 days.

Advertisement
Also Read | What to watch this week: ‘28 Years Later’, 'Happy Patel' and more

Comedy movie Rahu Ketu, starring Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat, Shalini Pandey, Piyush Mishra and Chunky Pandey, earned slightly more in 6 days, 5.87 crore.

Other December 2025 releases faced the Dhurandhar storm and tanked at the box office. Kapil Sharma’s Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 earned 11.9 crore in 11 days.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, did not make any mark either. Dharma Productions’ rom-com grossed 49.5 crore worldwide.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

 
 
Entertainment
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsEntertainmentDhurandhar movie box office collection loses steam on Day 48: Numbers still better than new January 2026 releases
Read Next Story