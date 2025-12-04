Dhurandhar movie box office predictions: Ranveer Singh’s action thriller stumbles ahead of release date

Dhurandhar carries huge box office expectations despite weak advance bookings. The film brings together Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal in a large-scale spy thriller.

Advertisement

The teaser arrived months ago and created strong hype. The striking visuals and a hit rap track by Hanumankind added to the charm.

Viewers expect the film to deliver Ranveer’s biggest post-COVID box office opening. However, advance-booking numbers look soft right now. According to Sacnilk's latest data, the movie has earned around ₹2.5 crore so far in advance bookings.

The story blends fiction with real incidents like the IC-814 hijacking in 1999 and the Parliament attack in 2001. Ajay Sanyal, who serves as IB chief, selects a young prisoner for a high-risk mission in Karachi.

The recruit enters the criminal world there and faces danger at every turn. The plot moves through espionage beats and explores the mental load of deep cover work.

Dhurandhar’s opening day now looks far below the early hype. Trade observers have noted a sharp decline in advance bookings and a shift in audience interest.

Advertisement

The spy thriller was once expected to chase the top Hindi openings of the year, with talk of a ₹25 crore start. Yet, current box office predictions show a tight band of ₹15–18 crore.

Several analysts even warn that the final number may be closer to ₹15 crore. The buzz has cooled, and pre-sales remain soft.

Saiyaara opened with ₹21.50 crore, and Chhaava led with ₹31 crore. So, Dhurandhar will not challenge either title. Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal still sits miles ahead with its massive ₹64 crore debut in 2023.

Koimoi notes that the film had strong promotional material and a powerful cast. Still, something has stalled momentum. The silver lining is that Dhurandhar should still deliver Ranveer Singh his biggest post-COVID opening. It will comfortably go past 83’s ₹12.64 crore start.

Advertisement

Factors going against Dhurandhar Dhurandhar faces mixed prospects because the audience appears to be growing tired of stories about the India-Pakistan conflict and spy thrillers. The theme feels overused, which has hurt films in the past. Tiger 3 is a recent example.

Spy films also appeal to a narrower crowd. So, it reduces urgency for advance booking.

Another hurdle is the surprise success of Tere Ishk Mein. The romantic movie, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, is holding well in its second week. It is performing strongly even on weekdays.

Exhibitors have therefore refused to hand Dhurandhar a one-sided showcase, according to Koimoi. The reduced screen count for a major release limits footfall during the opening days.

Advertisement

Dhurandhar has received an A certificate, which blocks viewers under 18. It immediately reduces a film’s family turnout.

Strong violence does not work with families with children. Since big family outings often drive opening-day revenue, losing this group limits footfall. Baaghi 4 is a recent example.