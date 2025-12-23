Dhurandhar movie continues to rewrite history, beats Pushpa 2 to become fastest to enter ₹100 crore club in 3rd week

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar movie continues to rewrite history. Now, it has beated Pushpa 2 to become the fastest Hindi movie to enter 100 crore club in the third week.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated23 Dec 2025, 01:37 PM IST
Dhurandhar movie continues to rewrite history, beats Pushpa 2 to become fastest to enter ₹100-crore club in 3rd week
Dhurandhar movie continues to rewrite history, beats Pushpa 2 to become fastest to enter ₹100-crore club in 3rd week

Until now, Pushpa 2 (Hindi) was the only film to enter the 100 crore club in Week 3. Dhurandhar has smashed that record by crossing 100 crore in just four days of Week 3. It is an exceptional milestone for any Hindi film.

Dhurandhar: 3rd week box office collection

Dhurandhar showed strong momentum in its third week. On Day 15 (Friday), the film earned 22.5 crore. However, the real jump came on Day 16 (Saturday) when collections shot up by more than 52%.

The box office collection reached 34.25 crore. This surge continued into Day 17 (Sunday) with another rise of 12.41%, taking the day’s total to 38.5 crore.

Day 18 (Monday) saw the usual weekday drop. Collections fell sharply by 57.14%, settling at 16.5 crore. Despite the decline, the overall performance for Ranveer Singh's movie in Week 3 became historic. In just 4 days, the spy thriller collected 111.75 crore.

Pushpa 2: 3rd week box office collection

Pushpa 2 showed a mixed trend in its third week. The film started the week with 11.3 crore on the third Friday.

The collection rose sharply on the third Saturday, jumping to 20 crore as strong weekend footfall continued. The momentum carried into Sunday with 26.75 crore.

Monday saw the typical weekday fall, dropping to 10.5 crore. The film stabilised slightly on the third Tuesday and collected 11.5 crore.

The Allu Arjun movie earned 15 crore on the 3rd Wednesday and 8 crore on the 3rd Thursday. It took 7 days to enter the 100 crore club.

Top Hindi films in 3rd week

Among the biggest Week 3 earners, Dhurandhar now leads with 119.40 crore in 4 days. Pushpa 2 (Hindi) follows with 119 crore for the full week.

Chhaava stands at 84.05 crore, Stree 2 at 70.20 crore and Baahubali 2 (Hindi) at 69.75 crore.

Dhurandhar loses to Pushpa 2 on Day 18

Dhurandhar has been breaking records since its release. Yet, Day 18 became its first slip from the all-time lead. The film remained at number one from Day 12 to Day 17, outperforming Pathaan, Pushpa 2 and Chhaava in terms of box office figures.

Fans expected the streak to continue though the third Monday showed a drop. Dhurandhar made 16.5 crore on Day 18, and its India net reached 572.25 crore. The number is solid but not strong enough to top the historical chart for that day.

Pushpa 2 leads Day 18 with 26.75 crore while Stree 2 follows with 22 crore. Dhurandhar now holds the third position for Day 18.

However, with this rate, Aditya Dhar’s movie is set to earn more than Pushpa 2 in its third week.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

