Dhurandhar movie continues to rewrite history, beats Pushpa 2 to become fastest to enter ₹100 crore club in 3rd week

Until now, Pushpa 2 (Hindi) was the only film to enter the ₹100 crore club in Week 3. Dhurandhar has smashed that record by crossing ₹100 crore in just four days of Week 3. It is an exceptional milestone for any Hindi film.
Dhurandhar showed strong momentum in its third week. On Day 15 (Friday), the film earned ₹22.5 crore. However, the real jump came on Day 16 (Saturday) when collections shot up by more than 52%.
The box office collection reached ₹34.25 crore. This surge continued into Day 17 (Sunday) with another rise of 12.41%, taking the day’s total to ₹38.5 crore.
Day 18 (Monday) saw the usual weekday drop. Collections fell sharply by 57.14%, settling at ₹16.5 crore. Despite the decline, the overall performance for Ranveer Singh's movie in Week 3 became historic. In just 4 days, the spy thriller collected ₹111.75 crore.
Pushpa 2 showed a mixed trend in its third week. The film started the week with ₹11.3 crore on the third Friday.
The collection rose sharply on the third Saturday, jumping to ₹20 crore as strong weekend footfall continued. The momentum carried into Sunday with ₹26.75 crore.
Monday saw the typical weekday fall, dropping to ₹10.5 crore. The film stabilised slightly on the third Tuesday and collected ₹11.5 crore.
The Allu Arjun movie earned ₹15 crore on the 3rd Wednesday and ₹8 crore on the 3rd Thursday. It took 7 days to enter the ₹100 crore club.
Among the biggest Week 3 earners, Dhurandhar now leads with ₹119.40 crore in 4 days. Pushpa 2 (Hindi) follows with ₹119 crore for the full week.
Chhaava stands at ₹84.05 crore, Stree 2 at ₹70.20 crore and Baahubali 2 (Hindi) at ₹69.75 crore.
Dhurandhar has been breaking records since its release. Yet, Day 18 became its first slip from the all-time lead. The film remained at number one from Day 12 to Day 17, outperforming Pathaan, Pushpa 2 and Chhaava in terms of box office figures.
Fans expected the streak to continue though the third Monday showed a drop. Dhurandhar made ₹16.5 crore on Day 18, and its India net reached ₹572.25 crore. The number is solid but not strong enough to top the historical chart for that day.
Pushpa 2 leads Day 18 with ₹26.75 crore while Stree 2 follows with ₹22 crore. Dhurandhar now holds the third position for Day 18.
However, with this rate, Aditya Dhar’s movie is set to earn more than Pushpa 2 in its third week.
Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk
