Dhurandhar movie continues to rewrite history, beats Pushpa 2 to become fastest to enter ₹100 crore club in 3rd week

Until now, Pushpa 2 (Hindi) was the only film to enter the ₹100 crore club in Week 3. Dhurandhar has smashed that record by crossing ₹100 crore in just four days of Week 3. It is an exceptional milestone for any Hindi film.

Dhurandhar: 3rd week box office collection Dhurandhar showed strong momentum in its third week. On Day 15 (Friday), the film earned ₹22.5 crore. However, the real jump came on Day 16 (Saturday) when collections shot up by more than 52%.

The box office collection reached ₹34.25 crore. This surge continued into Day 17 (Sunday) with another rise of 12.41%, taking the day’s total to ₹38.5 crore.

Day 18 (Monday) saw the usual weekday drop. Collections fell sharply by 57.14%, settling at ₹16.5 crore. Despite the decline, the overall performance for Ranveer Singh's movie in Week 3 became historic. In just 4 days, the spy thriller collected ₹111.75 crore.

Pushpa 2: 3rd week box office collection Pushpa 2 showed a mixed trend in its third week. The film started the week with ₹11.3 crore on the third Friday.

The collection rose sharply on the third Saturday, jumping to ₹20 crore as strong weekend footfall continued. The momentum carried into Sunday with ₹26.75 crore.

Monday saw the typical weekday fall, dropping to ₹10.5 crore. The film stabilised slightly on the third Tuesday and collected ₹11.5 crore.

The Allu Arjun movie earned ₹15 crore on the 3rd Wednesday and ₹8 crore on the 3rd Thursday. It took 7 days to enter the ₹100 crore club.

Top Hindi films in 3rd week Among the biggest Week 3 earners, Dhurandhar now leads with ₹119.40 crore in 4 days. Pushpa 2 (Hindi) follows with ₹119 crore for the full week.

Chhaava stands at ₹84.05 crore, Stree 2 at ₹70.20 crore and Baahubali 2 (Hindi) at ₹69.75 crore.

Dhurandhar loses to Pushpa 2 on Day 18 Dhurandhar has been breaking records since its release. Yet, Day 18 became its first slip from the all-time lead. The film remained at number one from Day 12 to Day 17, outperforming Pathaan, Pushpa 2 and Chhaava in terms of box office figures.

Fans expected the streak to continue though the third Monday showed a drop. Dhurandhar made ₹16.5 crore on Day 18, and its India net reached ₹572.25 crore. The number is solid but not strong enough to top the historical chart for that day.

Pushpa 2 leads Day 18 with ₹26.75 crore while Stree 2 follows with ₹22 crore. Dhurandhar now holds the third position for Day 18.

However, with this rate, Aditya Dhar’s movie is set to earn more than Pushpa 2 in its third week.