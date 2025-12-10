Dhurandhar movie gets Khiladi’s approval: Akshay Kumar hails Aditya Dhar; says, ‘I’m blown away’

Akshay Kumar watched Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, and was “blown away”. The Bollywood veteran can’t stop praising the spy thriller, starring Akshaye Khanna, Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Sanjay Dutt, among others.

“Watched Dhurandhar and I’m blown away. What a gripping tale and you’ve simply nailed it, Aditya Dhar. We need our stories to be told in a hard-hitting way and I’m so glad the audiences are giving the film all the love it deserves,” wrote Khiladi Kumar on Twitter (now X).

Advertisement

Dhurandhar has been receiving high praise from Bollywood fans. Most of them are primarily discussing Akshaye Khanna’s performance. Many believe that his portrayal of Sardar Abdul Rehman Baloch, aka Rehman Dakait, overshadowed the protagonist, played by Ranveer Singh.

Now the praise comes from a veteran like Akshay Kumar, whose post on social media has gone viral. His Twitter review of Dhurandhar has been viewed by over 7 lakh people within 3 hours.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Dhurandhar opened well on Friday with ₹28 crore. The film continued to grow over the weekend, with Saturday's collection rising to ₹32 crore. Sunday rose further to ₹43 crore, driven by strong word of mouth and steady audience support.

Advertisement

Also Read | Akshaye Khanna sets the internet on fire as 'Sher-e-Baloch' in Dhurandhar

The weekdays brought mixed results. Monday saw a sharp fall to ₹23.25 crore, which is almost a 46% drop from Sunday. Such a Monday drop is common. The film still earned a solid amount.

Tuesday improved slightly with ₹27 crore, and Wednesday stood at ₹26.50 crore, as per Sacnilk’s 10 PM update. The total India net collection has now reached ₹180 crore in six days.

Who was Rehman Dakait, played by Akshaye Khanna? Rehman Dakait was a Pakistani gangster who controlled Lyari in the 2000s. Born in 1975, he began selling drugs as a young boy.

He committed his first violent crime at 13. Reports say that, when he was 19, he murdered his mother by strangling her. He tried to stage it as a suicide. This is mentioned in Dhurandhar even before Akshaye Khanna appears on screen for the first time.

Advertisement

Rehman joined Haji Laloo’s gang in the late 90s and took charge after Laloo’s arrest in 2001. For eight years, he ruled Lyari alongside Uzair Baloch (played by Danish Pandor) and Baba Ladla (played by Saurav Khurana), his closest associates.

Some reports even claim that Ladla and Baloch used to play football with severed heads on Rehman’s orders. This was Rehman Dakait’s strategy to show dominance.