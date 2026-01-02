Dhurandhar’s new version in theatres – Here's what's changed about Ranveer Singh-Akshaye Khanna's blockbuster in 2026

Bollywood hit of 2025 marched into the new year but with a twist. A new version of the film was re-released in theatres after government intervention, as per a report by India Today. The changes were made due to political sensitivity.

What's changed in Dhurandhar So, what exactly has changed in the newer version of Dhurandhar?

According to the report, the changes in Dhurandhar are limited. As a result, it does not affect the original plot of the spy thriller.

The makers of Dhurandhar have now removed the word ‘Baloch’ in one or two dialogues after objections from the Baloch community.

For the unversed, in a scene from the Dhurandhar, actor Sanjay Dutt's dialogue was: "Magarmachh pe bharosa kar sakte hai, par Baloch pe nahi (You can trust a crocodile, but not a Baloch).”

Why did the makers mute dialogues in Dhurandhar Last week, the community approached the Gujarat High Court, seeking action against Dhurandhar. They accused the film for alleged hate speech targeting them, reported India Today.

In their petition, they claimed that the film dialogue containing the name of the community is portrayed in a derogatory manner.

Following the proceedings of the court, the film team muted the word in the dialogue.

On 1 January 2026, the film was re-released. The revised version of Dhurandhar is now available in theatres.

Previously, Bollywood Hungama claimed that theatre owners across India received an urgent communication on 31 December 2025 regarding Dhurandhar. All theatres were told to replace Dhurandhar's Digital Cinema Package (DCP).

The report quoted a source: “The reason for the change is that the makers have muted two words and changed a dialogue in the film, as per the directives received from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting of India.”

“The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting of India has asked the makers to mute two words and one dialogue in reference to Baloch,” it added.

Dhurandhar is based on real events? Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is inspired by real incidents like the IC 814 hijacking of 1999 and the 2001 Parliament attack. It follows the story of Sanyal (R. Madhavan) recruiting Jaskirat Singh Rangi (Ranveer Singh) as 'Hamza Ali Mazari' to dismantle a gang in Karachi's notorious Lyari area.

Besides Ranveer Singh, the film also features Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal, with Sara Arjun, Naveen Kaushik, Rakesh Bedi and Danish Pandor in pivotal roles.

Produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, Dhurandhar has a runtime of 3 hours and 32 minutes. It is one of the longest films of all time.

The film is close to hitting the ₹750 crore mark domestically. Worldwide, Dhurandhar crossed the ₹1000 crore mark.