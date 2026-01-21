Dhurandhar now all-time top Hindi movie in India, beats Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan | Box office collection Day 47

Dhurandhar has completed 47 days at the box office. On Day 46, Aditya Dhar’s film dipped to its lowest numbers since the release date, 5 December 2025.

Ranveer Singh’s film started with a powerful opening week, collecting ₹207.25 crore in India. Strong weekend growth helped, especially on the first Sunday with ₹43 crore.

Week 2 improved further, adding ₹253.25 crore, driven by an exceptional second weekend, with Sunday touching ₹58 crore. At this stage, the film looked unstoppable.

However, the decline started from Week 3. Collections dropped to ₹172 crore, a fall of over 32% from the previous week. Although weekends still showed temporary jumps, weekdays became noticeably weaker.

This trend deepened in Week 4, which earned ₹106.5 crore. It marked another sharp drop of 38%.

The real slowdown came after day 28. Week 5 crashed to ₹51.25 crore, down nearly 52%. Daily figures fell into single digits, with several weekdays earning below ₹5 crore.

By Week 6, the situation worsened further. The film collected only ₹26.35 crore, with daily numbers ranging from ₹2 crore to ₹6 crore.

The lowest phase arrived in week seven. Day 43 earned just ₹1.75 crore while Day 46 and Day 47 brought in around ₹1.5 crore each. These are the weakest figures since its release date.

Mind you, despite this late slump, Dhurandhar has amassed a spectacular ₹828.10 crore in India net so far. Until Day 46, Akshaye Khanna’s movie has collected ₹293.6 crore from the overseas market.

With India gross at ₹991.65 crore, the worldwide box office collection for Dhurandhar stands at ₹1285.25 crore after 46 days.

Highest-grossing Hindi original With ₹293.6 crore, Dhurandhar is now among the highest-grossing Indian movies in the overseas market. It is currently the 6th highest-grossing Indian film of all time.

Only five Indian films have earned more overseas. Dangal (2016) leads by a massive margin with about ₹1,535 crore from international markets.

It is followed by Shah Rukh Khan’s recent blockbusters Jawan (2023) and Pathaan (2023), which collected roughly ₹400 crore and ₹397.5 crore overseas, respectively.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017) and RRR (2022) also remain ahead of Dhurandhar, with overseas totals of ₹371 crore and ₹314 crore, respectively.

Despite not entering the Top 5, Dhurandhar has still outperformed several major pan-India hits, such as Kalki 2898 AD, Pushpa 2, Animal and KGF Chapter 2, in overseas markets.

In terms of India gross collections, Dhurandhar is just a step away from the ₹1,000 crore domestic milestone. It ranks 4th in India gross.

The spy thriller trails Pushpa 2 ( ₹1,471.1 crore), Baahubali 2 ( ₹1,416.9 crore) and KGF Chapter 2 ( ₹1,000.85 crore). That makes Dhurandhar the all-time top Hindi original.

The gap between Dhurandhar and KGF Chapter 2 is marginal. It is expected to enter the Top 3 after the Day 47 numbers.

Dhurandhar has outperformed globally-celebrated blockbusters like RRR ( ₹915.85 crore) and Jawan ( ₹760 crore) in India gross earnings.

In terms of India net collections, Dhurandhar ( ₹828.1 crore) currently ranks 4th on this list.

Pushpa 2 leads the chart with ₹1,234.1 crore, followed by Baahubali 2 ( ₹1,030.42 crore) and KGF Chapter 2 ( ₹859.7 crore).

Dhurandhar has surpassed several major blockbusters in India net figures. It is ahead of RRR ( ₹782.2 crore), Kalki 2898 AD ( ₹646.31 crore), Jawan ( ₹640.25 crore), Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1 ( ₹622.48 crore), Chhaava ( ₹601.54 crore) and Stree 2 ( ₹597.99 crore).

In worldwide box office collections, Dhurandhar ( ₹1,287 crore) sits just behind 3 historic blockbusters.

At the top of the chart is Dangal (2016) with ₹2,070.3 crore, followed by Baahubali 2 at ₹1,788.06 crore and Pushpa 2 at ₹1,742.1 crore.