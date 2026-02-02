Dhurandhar on Netflix vs theatre: Why is Ranveer Singh-starrer shorter on OTT?

Dhurandhar on Netflix vs theatre: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's blockbuster film, Dhurandhar, is now streaming online. It is available on Netflix. However, many alleged that the spy thriller on the OTT was much shorter in length than its theatrical version. Here's what happened.

Dhurandhar on Netflix vs theatre Viewers alleged that Dhurandhar on the OTT was heavily censored despite its ‘A’ certificate. Reportedly, dialogues were muted, foul language was muted, and almost 10 minutes from the theatrical cut were trimmed.

According to Pinkvilla, the makers of Dhurandhar submitted an uncensored version of Dhurandhar to Netflix. A source told the entertainment portal, “Dhurandhar makers submitted a version with no edits or cuts for its Netflix release. The version delivered to the streaming platform fully complies with Netflix’s mandates and requirements."

“The production team has gone as per the mandate and requirement of Netflix," added the source.

Why Dhurandhar was chopped for OTT? Soon after the Aditya Dhar movie landed on OTT, fans expressed their disappointment with the censored version of the film. The runtime of Dhurandhar on OTT is nearly 3 hours and 25 minutes. Reportedly, it is nine minutes shorter than the original film of 3 hours and 34 minutes.

Also Read | Dhurandhar OTT release censored? Netizens claim major edits

Going by some reports, Dhurandhar online is shorter because the version on the streaming platform is not the original film, but the second version, which was re-released starting from January 1.

Previously, Bollywood Hungama reported about film distributors receiving an email on December 31, 2025, about Dhurandhar’s new Digital Cinema Package (DCP). The report quoted a source, “The reason for the change is that the makers have muted two words and changed a dialogue in the film, as per the directives received from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting of India."

It is said that the new version of Dhurandhar ran in theatres from January 1, 2026. The source also said, “One of the words removed from the new version of Dhurandhar is ‘Baloch’." The run time of this revised version was 3 hours, 28 minutes and 56 seconds.

Also Read | RGV calls Dhurandhar vs Toxic clash ‘Dhuroxic’, frames it as ideological battle

“It is the same as the theatrical/CBFC-approved version. As with all theatrical films, the three-minute runtime difference is due to elements such as interval plates or in-theatre ad requirements that do not carry over to digital platforms. This is business as usual and standard practice when films transition from cinemas to streaming," a source confirmed to News18.

Aditya Dhar and his team are yet to address the complaints about Dhurandhar on OTT.

Dhurandhar becomes most-watched Bollywood film Meanwhile, Dhurandhar has recently emerged as the most-watched Bollywood film in the post-pandemic era, as per Sacnilk. It is said that the film registered 3.65+ crore admissions during its theatrical run.