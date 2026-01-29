Dhurandhar OTT release date out: When and where to watch Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster?

After a record-breaking run at the box office, Dhurandhar, headlined by Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal and Sanjay Dutt, is all set to premiere on OTT this Friday, January 30. Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller, which made its theatrical debut on December 5 last year, went on to cross the ₹1,000 crore mark domestically and the ₹1,300 crore mark globally.

The Netflix India website has updated Dhurandhar’s page with the message: ‘Coming on Friday.’ Netflix India users can set a reminder in advance to receive a notification when the film premieres on the platform.

The film is expected to feature among Netflix’s Top 10, riding on massive audience interest. The buzz is further fuelled by the upcoming sequel, Dhurandhar 2, which is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 19, coinciding with Eid, Ugadi and Gudi Padwa.

Dhurandhar: Box office milestones achieved so far Highest-grossing Bollywood film Dhurandhar claimed the title of the highest-grossing Bollywood film in India after overtaking the lifetime domestic collection of Atlee’s 2023 action thriller Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, which earned ₹761.98 crore.

Highest-grossing Hindi film The film also emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi film in India, surpassing the lifetime domestic earnings of the Hindi-dubbed version of Sukumar’s 2024 Telugu blockbuster Pushpa 2: The Rule. The Allu Arjun-led film had collected ₹812.14 crore.

About Dhurandhar Directed by Aditya Dhar, the nearly four-hour spy drama is set largely in Pakistan and weaves its narrative around covert intelligence operations. The storyline references key events such as the Kandahar hijack, the 2001 Parliament attack and the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, lending the film an emotive and political undertone. A significant portion of the film unfolds in Lyari, Karachi, an area historically associated with gang rivalries and violent turf wars.

