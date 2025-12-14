Dhurandhar OTT release: When and where to watch Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna's gripping spy thriller online

Dhurandhar OTT release: Filmmaker Aditya Dhar's latest release, Dhurandhar, is ruling theatres across the world. Starring Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna in the lead, the spy thriller has been trending all over social media. Amid the craze, many also speculated about when the film would make its OTT debut.

Where will Dhurandhar release on OTT Dhurandhar will be released online on Netflix. The OTT giant serves as the digital partner of the film, as revealed during the opening credits of the theatrical screening.

Dhurandhar OTT release date Typically, the Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna-starrer is expected to release on OTT following a six-to-eight-week window. Following the same time, Dhruandhar is likely to stream on Netflix somewhere between January 16 and January 30, 2026.

However, the makers of the film are yet to confirm these speculations in a report by GQ India. A confirmed OTT release date is awaited.

Dhurandhar box office performance Dhurandhar saw a massive opening in India, which grew via word of mouth. Although the film received mixed reviews from critics, it opened with ₹28 crore on Day 1. It went on to build momentum over the weekend, climbing to ₹32 crore on the first Saturday and peaking at ₹43 crore on the first Sunday. While the collections dipped initially on Monday, Dhurandhar recovered midweek, minting ₹27 crore from Tuesday to Thursday to wrap up Week 1 at ₹207.25 crore net. As it entered the second week now, Dhurandhar is close to hitting the ₹300 crore mark in India.

While the film’s total India net collection is ₹292.75 crore net, Sacnilk reported its worldwide collection was at ₹ 372.75 crore net.

About Dhurandhar Directed, written and co-produced by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is the story of an Indian spy who infiltrates the gangs in the Lyari area of Karachi, Pakistan.

Led by Ranveer Singh, the film features an ensemble cast including Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, Manav Gohil, and others.

The film's Arabic hip-hop track, Faasla has now gone viral on social media reels, clubs and playlists. Starring Akshaye Khanna, it is by the Bahraini rapper Flipperachi.

Bankrolled by Lokesh Dhar, the film's music is composed by Shashwat Sachdev, the musician behind the Uri and Article 370 albums.