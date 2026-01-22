Dhurandhar OTT release: When and where to watch Ranveer Singh's blockbuster film online—what we know

Dhurandhar OTT release: Ranveer Singh's blockbuster film, Dhurandhar, is still running in theatres. It was released on 5th December, and is directed, written and co-produced by Aditya Dhar.

Sneha Biswas
Updated22 Jan 2026, 10:53 AM IST
Lead actor Ranveer Singh as Hamza/secret agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi, in a scene from 'Dhurandhar'.
Lead actor Ranveer Singh as Hamza/secret agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi, in a scene from 'Dhurandhar'.(X)

Dhurandhar OTT release: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's spy thriller Dhurandhar continues to pull crowds to the theatres. After breaking multiple records at the box office, Dhurandhar is heading towards its digital release. Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the film grossed over 1,000 crore within three weeks, becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film in India and second highest worldwide, as per a report by Variety.

Where to watch Dhurandhar on OTT

Dhurandhar will mark its OTT debut on Netflix, its official digital partner.

However, an official release date is yet to be confirmed by the makers.

Dhurandhar OTT release date

According to a report by OTT play, Dhurandhar will release online on 30 January. Audiences who missed the film in theatres, will have the opportunity to enjoy the film from the comforts of their home when it arrives on OTT later this month.

While Live Mint couldn't independently confirm the report, Netflix is yet to comment on it.

Meanwhile, a report by Economic Times claimed that film trade trackers previously noted that the makers of Dhurandhar have timed the OTT release of the film after much consideration. Reportedly, the decision has allowed the film to maximise its potential in theatres first. The film was released on 5 December.

123Telugu reported that the team Dhurandhar had initially considered the release of Dhurandhar's dubbed version in the South Indian film circuits.

However, it is said that the idea was dropped due to a heavily packed release calendar during the Christmas time. Reportedly, theatrical slots were unavailable. It is believed that this is why the theatrical release of dubbed versions were changed to a full-on digital release.

Dhurandhar at box office

Dhurandhar is now nearing its successful 7-week run in theatres. Thanks to the outstanding word-of-mouth publicity, the film has now raked in 829.44 crore net in total as India collection.

Despite showing dip in collections over time, the film has maintained its position at the ticket window. It is still higher than all major Hindi releases in December 2025 and January 2026.

About Dhurandhar: Cast, plot, trailer

With Ranveer Singh in the lead, Dhurandhar stars Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and others. It is the first instalment of a two-part film series, revolving around an anti-terror covert operation. It follows the story of an undercover agent who infiltrates the criminal and political underworld in Karachi, Pakistan.

Watch trailer:

The film is inspired by several real-life events involving geopolitical tensions such as the 1999 IC-814 hijacking, the 2001 Indian Parliament attack, the 2008 Mumbai attacks, and events surrounding Operation Lyari.

Dhurandhar 2 will release on 19 March, 2026.

