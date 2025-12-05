Dhurandhar out in cinemas today: Breaking down the film’s plot, real-world links and the characters driving it

Dhurandhar opened in theatres on Friday, 5 November, after months of debate over which parts of the story draw inspiration from real-life events. Much of the early chatter centred on whether the film mirrored the life of the late Major Mohit Sharma, but the CBFC cleared the film after confirming there was no direct overlap, and the Delhi High Court allowed the release to proceed.

What is Dhurandhar about? The synopsis places Dhurandhar against the backdrop of the IC-814 hijacking and the 2001 Parliament attack. It centres on Ajay Sanyal, the Intelligence Bureau chief, who draws up a covert plan aimed at dismantling a terror network operating out of Pakistan. For this mission, he recruits a 20-year-old inmate from Punjab, jailed for a revenge killing. Sanyal sees potential in him and begins shaping the young man into an operative capable of slipping into Karachi’s gang world.

Ranveer Singh plays the lead role in Dhurandhar Ranveer plays the undercover officer navigating Lyari’s factions. The character moves between criminal groups, mapping their alliances and rivalries. His arc sits at the centre of the infiltration storyline, connecting the gang conflict to cross-border intelligence operations.

R Madhavan as Ajay Sanyal R. Madhavan plays Ajay Sanyal - a character bearing similarities to National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. His role in the film functions as the senior hand guiding operations around the mission.

Akshaye Khanna as Rehman Dakait Akshaye Khanna plays the role, which is said to be inspired by Rehman Dakait, often described in local accounts as Lyari’s dominant gang leader. Dakait’s rise came through decades of turf clashes that escalated old family rivalries. His confrontations with competing factions significantly contributed to the violence in Lyari throughout the 1990s and 2000s. He was eventually arrested, escaped custody, and was later killed in a police encounter in 2009.

Sanjay Dutt portrays Chaudhary Aslam Khan Sanjay Dutt essays the role of Karachi’s encounter specialist Chaudhary Aslam Khan. Aslam led operations targeting Lyari’s gangs and headed the Lyari Task Force. His work placed him in repeated conflict with criminal groups and militant outfits. He survived attacks through the years but was assassinated in 2014 when his convoy was hit on the Karachi motorway.

Arjun Rampal as Major Iqbal Arjun Rampal’s character echoes elements linked to Ilyas Kashmiri, a senior Al-Qaeda commander. Kashmiri was associated with multiple cross-border plots and led the Harkat-ul-Jihad brigade. He was considered one of the most dangerous operatives in the region until his death in a 2011 drone strike.

Dhurandhar brings these threads together and positions Ajay Sanyal and his young recruit at the centre of a dangerous intelligence push.

