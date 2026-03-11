‘Dhurandhar’ rapper Flipperachi cancels Bengaluru debut show amid Middle East conflict

Music fans in Bengaluru hoping to catch rapper Flipperachi live this weekend will have to wait longer. The artist, whose track FA9LA from the film Dhurandhar has been trending online, will not be performing at the UN40 festival scheduled to take place in the city on March 14 and 15.

Organisers confirmed that the rapper will miss the event due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, which has affected travel plans.

“In light of the current situation in the Middle East and Bahrain, Flipperachi will not be able to perform at UN40 this weekend. While we were excited to have him on the lineup, the circumstances make it difficult for him to travel at this time. We continue to look forward to an amazing weekend of performances and unforgettable moments at UN40," the statement read.

The announcement was shared on Instagram by Saregama India, which is associated with the event. In the caption accompanying the post, the organisers expressed disappointment while reassuring fans that the festival would continue as planned.

“Unfortunately, @flipperachay will not be able to perform at UN40 this weekend due to the current situation in the Middle East. We’ll miss him on the lineup, but the UN40 weekend is still packed with incredible performances and experiences. See you there.”

Flipperachi has recently been in the spotlight after his song FA9LA, featured in Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna’s upcoming film Dhurandhar, gained popularity on social media. The UN40 event in Bengaluru was also expected to mark the rapper’s India debut performance, making the cancellation disappointing for many fans.

Despite his absence, the UN40 festival will still feature several well-known artists and performers. The two-day event will host acts including Himesh Reshammiya, Talwiinder, Aditya Rikhari and Shalmali Kholgade, promising a lively mix of music and entertainment.

The festival, aimed primarily at audiences under the age of 40, is designed as a cultural and entertainment experience rather than just a music concert. Organisers say the idea behind UN40 is to bring together people who share similar interests, tastes and experiences.

Interestingly, people above 40 can also attend the event, provided they are accompanied by someone under the age of 40.

Apart from live music performances, the festival will also include comedy acts, gaming zones and interactive activities for attendees.

One of the key attractions will be a special gaming area featuring team-based games inspired by traditional telematch competitions. The event will also feature a European-style beer garden, which is expected to become a major social hub for festivalgoers.

The festival will take place at NICE Grounds in Bengaluru, and organisers say the weekend will still offer plenty of performances and experiences for attendees despite Flipperachi’s absence.

About the Author Anjali Thakur



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.