Dhurandhar: Rapper Flipperachi reveals meaning of viral song Fa9la featuring Akshaye Khanna & love for Indian artists

Faasla — the Arabic hip-hop track that has taken over reels, clubs and playlists after featuring in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar — almost didn’t make it to the film in its original form. In an exclusive conversation with Fever FM’s RJ Avni, Bahraini rapper Flipperachi opened up about how the song travelled from the Gulf rap scene to Bollywood, the real meaning of its lyrics, and the overwhelming love he has received from India.

“Dhurandhar’s team approached us — they wanted the beat first” The rapper revealed that the song, which had already been released earlier, suddenly caught the attention of the Dhurandhar team. “They approached us first. They said they needed the licence for the song. They wanted the beat because they were planning to do their own version,” he said.

But time constraints changed everything. “Out of shortage of time they said, ‘You know what, the song is good by itself. Let’s keep it like this.’” The decision turned out to be a win for the film — and for Flipperachi. “It was all love after that,” he said, giving a shout-out to Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna. “They give me shout-outs and everything. They’re so humble.”

Why Bollywood picked Faasla for that villainous entry Flipperachi said the director felt the song matched the energy of a major character’s comeback scene. “A celebrity returning after a long time with a villainous entry — everybody liked that vibe,” he said. The track’s bass-heavy swagger and distinctive Arabic flavour made it an instant fit.

The real meaning of ‘Faasla’: “It’s a vibe, a switch — when you want to go crazy”

Fans in India have been chanting the hook for weeks, but many still wonder what “Faasla” really means. The rapper broke it down:

“Faasla is a vibe. When I say ‘I got a Faasla,’ it means I have a vibe going on right now. The song talks about different dances. I turn everything into a dance, into a moment,” he explained.

He also spoke about Arabic phrases in the track — including “Sabuha Khatabha Naseeb,” a fun reference to a traditional celebratory chant that he transforms into a dance step. “I make a dance out of everything,” he laughed.

India’s response: “My own friends didn’t know the song — but India did!” The rapper said the international love for Faasla has completely changed how the Gulf region views Arabic hip-hop. “People here copy appreciation,” he joked. “My friends said, ‘Your song is hitting in India.’ They didn’t know the song before — but India did.”

He also recited a Hindi phrase RJ Avni taught him — ‘Ghar mein murghi, daal barabar’ — which he said perfectly described how a song becomes valued only after another country embraces it.

Also Read | Akshaye Khanna sets the internet on fire as 'Sher-e-Baloch' in Dhurandhar

Flipperachi on Akshaye Khanna, Ranveer Singh and the Dhurandhar cast While he has not met the cast yet, he said conversations are underway for a possible festival appearance in India. About Akshaye Khanna’s now-viral entry scene, he added, “He killed that part.”

On Indian indie artists: “Punjabi sound is crazy” Flipperachi said he has already spoken to two Indian indie artists — Param and Siyahi — and is looking forward to collaborating. “And Badshah. I’d really like to do a song with Badshah,” he added, calling the Punjabi scene “a hype.”

He also mentioned he is currently hooked on Param’s latest track.

The rise of Arabic hip-hop and Flipperachi’s next chapter Talking about the Gulf rap scene, he said that Arabic hip-hop earns more respect when it crosses borders. International audiences, he believes, are helping shape the region’s growing musical identity.

He also teased new Arabic rap projects in the pipeline — though he didn’t reveal details yet.

The story behind his name The rapper ended the conversation by sharing how “Flipperachi” was born. The name is inspired by Busta Rhymes’ Flipmode Squad. “As a kid, I always wanted to be part of that squad. My friends in the studio started calling me Flip… then Flipparachi… and it stuck.”