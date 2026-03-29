Dhurandhar reunion: Hamza and SP Chaudhary Aslam groove to Aari Aari. Watch

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is the talk of the town. The film crossed the ₹1,200 crore mark worldwide; however, the film team is still keeping their celebrations low. Amid this, Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Dutt reunited at the event in Mumbai. Their video has left fans happy, remembering their iconic characters, Hamza aka Jaskirat Singh Rangi and SP Chaudhary Aslam.

Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Dutt groove to Aari Aari Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Dutt were attending businessman Mohit Kamboj's daughter, Mishka Kamboj's birthday.

In a viral video, both Singh and Dutt were seen on stage as they vibed to the titled track, Aari Aari from Dhurandhar 2. Their camaraderie is unmissable. Both smiled big as they grabbed all the limelight amid the success.

In the video, shared by a paparazzo, Ranveer Singh is seen looking handsome as ever in an edgy denim look. He finished off his look with a leather jacket and a bucket hat. Sanjay Dutt, on the other hand, kept it casual in a simple kurta.

Singh took to the mic as he lip-synced the rap verse of the song. Joining him, Sanjay Dutt vibed to the hit song from their film. The song is by Shashwat Sachdev, while vocals are by Navtej Singh Rehal, Khan Saab, Jasmine Sandlas, Sudhir and Yaduvanshi.

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“After setting the silver screen on fire with their golden presence, #sanjaydutt and #ranveersingh seen together celebrating the success of their film #dhurandhar2,” read the post.

Reacting to it, fans praised the duo. A user wrote, “Neither previous nor current actors can match Ranveer Singh's energy - this man has immense power to rule the Bollywood along with his exceptional communication skills.”

“When Hamza meets SP Chaudhary ❌ When Jaskirat meets SP Chaudhary ✅,” added a fan.

Yet another said, “Hamza and SP Aslam in hell.”

Dhurandhar 2: Cast, story Directed and penned by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge also stars R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi.

The sequel follows the rise of Ranveer Singh's character Hamza Ali Mazari, aka undercover agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi. As he becomes the new king in Lyari, Karachi underworld, the film also delves into his origins, tracing the journey of the young man who eventually transforms into a covert operative.

Also Read | Mustafa Ahmed reveal how Aditya Dhar roped him in Dhurandhar

Celebs on Dhurandhar 2 Recently, the film was praised by actor Ashish Vidyarthi at the Delhi International Film Festival. He said, as quoted by PTI, "The film is doing amazing numbers, and what's important is that 'Dhurandhar' has done is that it has taken filmmaking to another level, and I will say that is a point of celebration. What is more inspiring for me is that itne saalo mein lage rehke Aditya Dhar has moved to this place, so hats off to him. Amazing," he said, adding he hasn't seen the film.

"No, I haven't seen it. Honestly, I don't watch films," he said.