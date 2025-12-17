Dhurandhar rewrites box-office charts on Day 13, surpasses Salaar and Baahubali - check details

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar is no longer just a box-office success — it is fast rewriting the record books. On its 13th day in theatres, Aditya Dhar’s spy action thriller crossed the ₹437 crore mark in India, overtaking Prabhas’ Salaar and cementing its position as one of the highest-grossing adult-rated Indian films of all time.

What makes Dhurandhar’s run particularly striking is its consistency well beyond the opening weekend — a phase where most big-ticket releases begin to taper off.

Day 13 numbers underline rare weekday momentum According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar continued its strong weekday performance in its second week. The film earned ₹30.5 crore each on its second Monday and Tuesday — a figure higher than its opening-day collection — followed by ₹25.5 crore on Wednesday. This took its total domestic haul to approximately ₹437 crore in just under two weeks.

Trade analysts point out that such sustained weekday collections are usually seen only in event films with exceptionally strong word-of-mouth.

Beats Baahubali 1, rewrites 2025 box-office rankings With its India total now surpassing Baahubali: The Beginning’s lifetime collection of around ₹421 crore, Dhurandhar has moved into elite territory. It is currently among the top three highest-grossing films of 2025 in India and continues to climb the all-time charts for adult-rated releases.

Amid the film’s runaway success, Ranveer Singh shared a cryptic post on Instagram that read: “Kismat ki ek bahut khoobsurat aadat hai ki woh waqt aane par badalti hai… Lekin filhaal… nazar aur sabr” — a message many fans interpreted as a reflection on patience and timing.

Worldwide numbers push film into ₹ 600 crore club The film’s dominance is not limited to the domestic market. Dhurandhar has also shown an unusually strong hold overseas, contributing significantly to its global total.

As of day 12, the film had earned approximately ₹428.5 crore net in India and ₹505.63 crore gross domestically. Overseas collections stand at around ₹140 crore gross, taking the worldwide total to nearly ₹645.63 crore.

This milestone makes Dhurandhar Ranveer Singh’s first film to cross the ₹600 crore mark globally.

Second-highest-grossing Indian adult film worldwide With its current global tally, Dhurandhar has overtaken Salaar ( ₹609.61 crore) to become the second-highest-grossing Indian adult-rated film worldwide. Only Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal — with a lifetime gross of over ₹910 crore — currently stands ahead.

Top Indian adult films worldwide (gross): Animal — ₹ 910.72 crore

910.72 crore Dhurandhar — ₹ 645.63 crore

645.63 crore Salaar — ₹ 609.61 crore

609.61 crore Coolie — ₹ 516.81 crore

516.81 crore Kabir Singh — ₹ 368.32 crore Why Dhurandhar’s run stands out The spy thriller passed a key trade test early on — holding firm after its first Monday. Instead of dropping, collections rose in the second weekend, driven largely by audience recommendations rather than aggressive promotions. The film has also outperformed several international releases at the global box office during the same period.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar follows an undercover Indian agent infiltrating a powerful Karachi-based crime syndicate. The film stars Ranveer Singh alongside Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and R Madhavan in pivotal roles.