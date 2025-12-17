Dhurandhar rewrites box office history in Bollywood, earns highest second Tuesday collection of all time on Day 12

Subscribe

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated17 Dec 2025, 10:31 AM IST
Dhurandhar has rewritten box office history in Bollywood. The film now leads the list of Bollywood’s highest second Tuesday collections of all time. Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller, starring Akshaye Khanna, Ranveer Singh and R Madhavan, earned an impressive 30 crore on its second Tuesday (India, Hindi net).

Even on Day 12, the movie showed exceptional hold at the box office. Audience interest has grown beyond the opening phase.

Chhaava and Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2, both earning 18.5 crore, are way behind Dhurandhar’s box office collection on its second Tuesday.

Big-ticket blockbusters dominate the top tier. Films like Baahubali 2: The Conclusion ( 15.75 crore), Jawan ( 12.9 crore), Gadar 2 ( 12.1 crore) and Animal ( 12 crore) recorded double-digit second Tuesday collections.

Next names are Stree 2 ( 11.75 crore), The Kashmir Files ( 10.25 crore), Saiyaara ( 10 crore, Dangal ( 9.81 crore), The Kerala Story ( 9.45 crore), PK 9.11 crore), Bajrangi Bhaijaan ( 9.10 crore) and Kabir Singh ( 8.31 crore).

Further down the list, popular titles like Pathaan ( 7.5 crore), KGF Chapter 2 ( 7.48 crore), RRR ( 6.5 crore), URI: The Surgical Strike ( 6.3 crore) and 3 Idiots ( 5.82 crore) managed respectable weekday collections.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 12

So far, Dhurandhar’s India net collection stands at 411.25 crore. Its worldwide box office collection is 623.5 crore after Day 12.

In terms of Hindi net collection in India, Dhurandhar has already entered the Top 10 movies of all time.

Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2 rules the list with 812.14 crore coming from Hindi screenings in India. Stree 2 is the next, with a budget of 597.99 crore. Chhaava is at the third position with 585.7 crore.

The next films are Jawan ( 582.31 crore), Gadar 2 ( 525.7 crore) and Pathaan ( 524.53 crore). Then, there are Baahubali 2: The Conclusion ( 510.99 crore), Animal ( 502.98 crore) and KGF Chapter 2 ( 435.33 crore).

With the ongoing strike rate, Dhurandhar is likely to beat KGF Chapter 2 on Day 13 itself. It has already created history for box office collections on the second Monday and the second Tuesday. It will be interesting to see if the movie continues to seal the deal on its second Wednesday as well.

Disclosure: All numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

 
 
Entertainment
