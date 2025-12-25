Dhurandhar roars at Box Office on Day 20: Ranveer Singh's film overtakes Stree 2, chases Pushpa 2 for top spot

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 20: Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar scripts yet another history – becomes the second-highest-grossing Bollywood movie of all time.
The Aditya Dhar-directed spy thriller movie beats the lifetime earnings of Rajkummar Rao's 2024 hit Stree 2, ₹597.99 crore, in 20 days to claim the second spot on the elite All-Time Top 7 Highest-Grossing Bollywood Films (Hindi Net) list.
Dhurandhar collected a net total of ₹607.25 crore at the ticket window in 20 days, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.
Ranveer Singh starrer is only behind Allu Arjun's action drama Pushpa 2 - The Rule to become the highest-grossing Bollywood movie of all time.
Dhurandhar, currently at ₹607.25 crore net, is very close to Pushpa 2 in its quest for the top spot on the list. Pushpa 2 has a lifetime net earning of ₹812.14 crore.
Considering the dream run of the movie, Dhurandhar is likely to claim the top spot in a few days now.
The Bollywood biggie, starring Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan among others, has already beaten Pushpa 2 to several box office records since its release on December 5; the most recent being that Dhurandhar became the biggest third-week grosser at the Hindi box office in just 4 days.
Dhurandhar had minted ₹111.75 crore net in just 4 days of the third week, outgrossing the entire third week collection of Pushpa 2, which earned ₹103 crore net in Hindi in December last year.
Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller also tops the historical 3rd week list for Hindi movies, with a total 6-day box office collection in Week 3 at ₹146.25 crore.
The second movie on the list, Pushpa 2, is way behind at ₹103.05 crore. The gap will widen further as Dhurandhar still has 1 more day to go in Week 4.
Earlier this week, the Ranveer Singh starrer became the second fastest Hindi movie to cross the ₹500 crore mark after Pushpa 2.
Dhurandhar shows no sign of slowing down at the Box Office — On its third Wednesday in theatres, the movie maintained a positive momentum at the ticket window.
According to Sacnilk, the Ranveer Singh starrer saw a 2.90% uptick in its Wednesday earnings, collecting ₹17.75 crore on Day 20.
The 20-day net total for Dhurandhar stands at ₹607.25 crore.
Released amid doubts over its box office prospects, Dhurandhar roared at the ticket window with a better-than-expected opening of ₹28 crore, before going on to become a record-breaking cultural phenomenon.
The 3.5-hour movie witnessed a massive ₹103 crore opening weekend, setting the tone for its huge first-week total of ₹207.25 crore.
The second week was even better — Days 9 and 10 saw major jumps in collections, with the movie earning ₹53 crore and ₹58 crore, respectively. Week 2 ended at ₹253.25 crore, which showed solid audience support.
Earnings dropped slightly on Day 18 to ₹16.5 crore since it was a Monday, yet it still remained strong for a weekday. Day 19 added ₹17.25 crore, making Dhurandhar’s box office collection on its 3rd Tuesday the highest Day 19 total for any Hindi film in India.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.