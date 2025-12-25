Dhurandhar roars at Box Office on Day 20: Ranveer Singh's film overtakes Stree 2, chases Pushpa 2 for top spot

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 20: Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar scripts yet another history – becomes the second-highest-grossing Bollywood movie of all time.

The Aditya Dhar-directed spy thriller movie beats the lifetime earnings of Rajkummar Rao's 2024 hit Stree 2, ₹597.99 crore, in 20 days to claim the second spot on the elite All-Time Top 7 Highest-Grossing Bollywood Films (Hindi Net) list.

Dhurandhar collected a net total of ₹607.25 crore at the ticket window in 20 days, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Dhurandhar chases Pushpa 2 for top spot Ranveer Singh starrer is only behind Allu Arjun's action drama Pushpa 2 - The Rule to become the highest-grossing Bollywood movie of all time.

Dhurandhar, currently at ₹607.25 crore net, is very close to Pushpa 2 in its quest for the top spot on the list. Pushpa 2 has a lifetime net earning of ₹812.14 crore.

Considering the dream run of the movie, Dhurandhar is likely to claim the top spot in a few days now.

The Bollywood biggie, starring Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan among others, has already beaten Pushpa 2 to several box office records since its release on December 5; the most recent being that Dhurandhar became the biggest third-week grosser at the Hindi box office in just 4 days.

Dhurandhar had minted ₹111.75 crore net in just 4 days of the third week, outgrossing the entire third week collection of Pushpa 2, which earned ₹103 crore net in Hindi in December last year.

Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller also tops the historical 3rd week list for Hindi movies, with a total 6-day box office collection in Week 3 at ₹146.25 crore.

The second movie on the list, Pushpa 2, is way behind at ₹103.05 crore. The gap will widen further as Dhurandhar still has 1 more day to go in Week 4.

Earlier this week, the Ranveer Singh starrer became the second fastest Hindi movie to cross the ₹500 crore mark after Pushpa 2.

Sacnilk data

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 20 Dhurandhar shows no sign of slowing down at the Box Office — On its third Wednesday in theatres, the movie maintained a positive momentum at the ticket window.

According to Sacnilk, the Ranveer Singh starrer saw a 2.90% uptick in its Wednesday earnings, collecting ₹17.75 crore on Day 20.

The 20-day net total for Dhurandhar stands at ₹607.25 crore.

Dhurandhar Box Office trend Released amid doubts over its box office prospects, Dhurandhar roared at the ticket window with a better-than-expected opening of ₹28 crore, before going on to become a record-breaking cultural phenomenon.

The 3.5-hour movie witnessed a massive ₹103 crore opening weekend, setting the tone for its huge first-week total of ₹207.25 crore.

The second week was even better — Days 9 and 10 saw major jumps in collections, with the movie earning ₹53 crore and ₹58 crore, respectively. Week 2 ended at ₹253.25 crore, which showed solid audience support.

