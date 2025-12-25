Subscribe

Dhurandhar roars at Box Office on Day 20: Ranveer Singh's film overtakes Stree 2, chases Pushpa 2 for top spot

Dhurandhar, currently at 607.25 crore net, is very close to Pushpa 2 in its quest for the top spot on the list. Pushpa 2 has a lifetime net earning of 812.14 crore.

Arshdeep Kaur
Updated25 Dec 2025, 07:59 AM IST
Dhurandhar, the Ranveer Singh starrer, became the second fastest Hindi movie to cross the <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>500 crore mark after Pushpa 2
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 20: Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar scripts yet another history – becomes the second-highest-grossing Bollywood movie of all time.

The Aditya Dhar-directed spy thriller movie beats the lifetime earnings of Rajkummar Rao's 2024 hit Stree 2, 597.99 crore, in 20 days to claim the second spot on the elite All-Time Top 7 Highest-Grossing Bollywood Films (Hindi Net) list.

Dhurandhar collected a net total of 607.25 crore at the ticket window in 20 days, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Dhurandhar chases Pushpa 2 for top spot

Ranveer Singh starrer is only behind Allu Arjun's action drama Pushpa 2 - The Rule to become the highest-grossing Bollywood movie of all time.

Dhurandhar, currently at 607.25 crore net, is very close to Pushpa 2 in its quest for the top spot on the list. Pushpa 2 has a lifetime net earning of 812.14 crore.

Considering the dream run of the movie, Dhurandhar is likely to claim the top spot in a few days now.

The Bollywood biggie, starring Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan among others, has already beaten Pushpa 2 to several box office records since its release on December 5; the most recent being that Dhurandhar became the biggest third-week grosser at the Hindi box office in just 4 days.

Dhurandhar had minted 111.75 crore net in just 4 days of the third week, outgrossing the entire third week collection of Pushpa 2, which earned 103 crore net in Hindi in December last year.

Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller also tops the historical 3rd week list for Hindi movies, with a total 6-day box office collection in Week 3 at 146.25 crore.

The second movie on the list, Pushpa 2, is way behind at 103.05 crore. The gap will widen further as Dhurandhar still has 1 more day to go in Week 4.

Earlier this week, the Ranveer Singh starrer became the second fastest Hindi movie to cross the 500 crore mark after Pushpa 2.

Sacnilk data

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 20

Dhurandhar shows no sign of slowing down at the Box Office — On its third Wednesday in theatres, the movie maintained a positive momentum at the ticket window.

According to Sacnilk, the Ranveer Singh starrer saw a 2.90% uptick in its Wednesday earnings, collecting 17.75 crore on Day 20.

The 20-day net total for Dhurandhar stands at 607.25 crore.

Dhurandhar Box Office trend

Released amid doubts over its box office prospects, Dhurandhar roared at the ticket window with a better-than-expected opening of 28 crore, before going on to become a record-breaking cultural phenomenon.

The 3.5-hour movie witnessed a massive 103 crore opening weekend, setting the tone for its huge first-week total of 207.25 crore.

The second week was even better — Days 9 and 10 saw major jumps in collections, with the movie earning 53 crore and 58 crore, respectively. Week 2 ended at 253.25 crore, which showed solid audience support.

Earnings dropped slightly on Day 18 to 16.5 crore since it was a Monday, yet it still remained strong for a weekday. Day 19 added 17.25 crore, making Dhurandhar’s box office collection on its 3rd Tuesday the highest Day 19 total for any Hindi film in India.

 
 
