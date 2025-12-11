Dhurandhar row: Film Critics Guild condemns hate, attacks over film review - ‘Liking or disliking a film is your right’

Actor Ranveer Singh's latest release, Dhurandhar, became the talk of the town after its release. While celebrities and politicians continue to hail the film, Dhurandhar received mixed reviews from film critics. Amid this, the Film Critics Guild has claimed attacks on the film critics for their reviews of Dhurandhar.

Film Critics Guild on Dhurandhar review In a statement, FCG said: "The Film Critics Guild (FCG) strongly condemns the targeted attacks, harassment, and hate directed toward film critics for their reviews of Dhurandhar. What began as disagreement has rapidly devolved into coordinated abuse, personal attacks on individual critics, and organised attempts to discredit their professional integrity. In recent days, several of our members have faced intimidation, including direct threats and vicious online campaigns aimed at silencing their perspectives, simply for expressing their professional assessment of a film. More concerningly, there have been attempts to tamper with existing reviews, influence editorial positions, and persuade publications to alter or dilute their stance (sic)."

"This comes on the back of frequent devaluing and ridiculing of film criticism by a broad spectrum of industry players in the recent past. Such interference strikes at the core of independent film criticism and undermines the editorial autonomy that a functioning cultural ecosystem relies upon. This willingness to police opinion sets a dangerous precedent. Claims that professional film critics have a bias or a political axe to grind are unsubstantiated and malicious. Film critics cannot be intimidated for doing their jobs, just as criticism cannot and should not be reduced to a one-line social media reaction or expected to align with promotional narratives," the statement continued.

Also Read | Hrithik Roshan praises Dhurandhar despite political differences with the film

The film critics' body extended its concern for the critics.

Their statement added, “We are also deeply concerned about the safety and well-being of our colleagues from across the country. No professional should be subjected to personal vilification simply for doing their job. We urge the public, the industry, and all stakeholders to recognise that liking or disliking a film is your right but expecting critics to fall in line is not. This moment demands collective reflection. At stake is more than a single film. The integrity of cultural discourse depends on the ability of critics to speak freely and without fear. We call for restraint, respect, and a commitment to the principles that allow art, debate, and criticism to coexist (sic).”

Meanwhile, the film team is yet to react to the statement.

About Dhurandhar Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. It was released on 5 December.

Also Read | Smriti Irani calls Akshaye Khanna a lesson, backs Dhurandhar