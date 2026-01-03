Dhurandhar sets new benchmark on Day 29: Ranveer Singh does what even Shah Rukh Khan could not | Box office collection

Dhurandhar collected ₹28 crore on its first Friday and, since then, it has dominated the Indian box office. Day 29 was no exception.

Aditya Dhar’s movie saw a rise to ₹32 crore on its first Saturday, followed by an impressive ₹43 crore on Sunday. Despite the usual weekday drop, collections stabilised at ₹27 crore from Tuesday to Thursday. The film closed its first week with a robust box office collection of ₹207.25 crore (India net). It clearly established itself as a box office extravaganza.

The second week started with a healthy jump on Friday, reaching ₹32.5 crore. On Saturday and Sunday, the numbers recorded were massive, at ₹53 crore and ₹58 crore, respectively.

Although weekdays saw a decline, the film still managed to add ₹253.25 crore (India net) in its second week. It showed a solid 22.20% growth over the previous week. This is a rare and impressive trend for a big-budget release.

As expected, collections dipped in the third week. While the Friday opening was lower at ₹22.5 crore, the weekend showed strength again, with Saturday and Sunday earning ₹34.25 crore and ₹38.5 crore, respectively.

Weekday figures dropped sharply, especially on Monday. The third week ended with a box office collection of ₹172 crore (India net), reflecting a 32.08% decline. But, it was still strong for a film in its third week.

The fourth week showed a clear slowdown. Daily collections mostly stayed between ₹10 crore and ₹22.5 crore. Still, those were historical highs for any Hindi film. It topped the historical charts, occasionally dropping to the number 2 position.

Week 4 box office collection totalled ₹106.5 crore (India net), representing a 38.08% decline from the previous week. Yet, it created history.

Dhurandhar sets new benchmark on Day 29 Dhurandhar delivered one of the strongest long-run performances in Bollywood history. On Day 29, the film collected ₹8.75 crore, the highest 29th-day collection ever for a Hindi film. That placed it firmly at the top of the all-time list.

By the end of Day 29, Dhurandhar’s India Hindi net box office collection stands at ₹747.75 crore, with a worldwide total of ₹1,162.25 crore. These figures show that the film has not only dominated the domestic market but has also performed strongly overseas.

The spy thriller’s ability to earn nearly ₹9 crore on its fourth Friday is astonishing. It shows that there is sustained audience interest even a month after its release.

When compared to other major blockbusters, the gap is clear. Chhaava ranks second with a Day 29 collection of ₹6.5 crore. Pushpa 2 earned ₹3.75 crore on the same day. Even massive hits like Jawan ( ₹1.78 crore), KGF 2 ( ₹1.7 crore) and Baahubali 2 ( ₹1.56 crore) posted significantly lower Day 29 figures.

Stree 2 ( ₹2.75 crore) and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 ( ₹2.4 crore) earned higher than the rest but were far behind Dhurandhar. Aditya Dhar’s debut, URI The Surgical Strike, is also among the top movies on Day 29. It earned ₹2.14 crore on Day 29.

Dhurandhar among highest-grossing indian films In India Net Collection, Dhurandhar is now among the Top 5 of all-time Indian films. In fact, it is the only Hindi film in the list.

Pushpa 2 tops the chart with over ₹1,234 crore. Baahubali 2 is the next with over ₹1,030 crore. KGF 2 ( ₹859.7 crore) and RRR ( ₹782.2 crore) are the next two films.

But, there is something remarkable that the newest entrant, Dhurandhar, has achieved. Pushpa 2 tops the list after running in theatres for 9 Weeks. Baahubali 2 achieved this in 16 weeks, KGF 2 in 10 weeks and RRR in 6 weeks.

However, Akhaye Khanna’s movie has entered the Top 5 in just 4 weeks. It pushed Kalki 2898 AD ( ₹646.31 crore) out of the Top 5 by a considerable margin.

Jawan ( ₹640.25 crore), Kantara ( ₹622.48 crore), Chhaava ( ₹601.54 crore) and Stree 2 ( ₹597.99 crore) complete the Top 10 list. The Ranveer Singh-starrer is only the fourth Hindi film in the Top 10 list.

No recent Hindi movie managed to enter the Top 5 highest-grossing indian films (domestic net). Ranveer Singh does what even Shah Rukh Khan could not.

Dhurandhar is not showing any signs of slowing down. There is every possibility that, in the coming weeks, India may see a Hindi film becoming the highest-grossing indian film of all time in domestic net collections.