Dhurandhar singer Jasmine Sandlas gets engaged, introduces fiancé in Delhi concert. Who is he?

Singer Jasmine Sandlas, who rose to fame with the success of Dhurandhar, shared a big life update with her fans. She took everyone by surprise at her recent concert in Delhi as she announced her engagement. Sandlas is currently on her The Dream Girl India Tour.

Advertisement

Jasmine Sandlas announces engagement At the opening concert of her tour, Jasmine Sandlas introduced her fiancé, Shekhar Chaudhary. Inviting him on stage, she shared her engagement news and showed her sparkling ring.

She said, "This is the man who put a ring on it. This is my man, everybody!"

To this, the crowd immediately erupted with cheers for the couple. The two shared a hug on stage and also danced together to Jasmine's popular track Laavan, making it the highlight of the night.

Watch video:

Advertisement

Who is her fiance Shekhar Chaudhary Although this was the first time that Jasmine Sandlas has ever opened up about her personal life in public, eagle-eyed fans believe that she was dropping hints for the last few months. Reportedly, Shekhar Chaudhary was spotted in multiple posts shared by Sandlas on Instagram. They were also seen travelling together at an airport.

Also Read | Dhurandhar singer Jasmine Sandlas reveals bipolar disorder, credits Deepika

In one of the many videos, Chaudhary was seen donning a 'Team Sandlas' T-shirt at an event of the singer.

He also accompanied Sandlas during her visit to Swami Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan. Jasmine had posted glimpses from the trip where Shekhar Chaudhary was also present. He was spotted right behind the singer.

However, only a little is known about Shekhar Chaudhary.

Advertisement

Despite the attention, very little is publicly known about Shekhar Chaudhary.

Shekhar Chaudhary maintains a private life, unlike Jasmine Sandlas. Although she is yet to reveal more details about him, reports claimed that Chaudhary might be linked to the entertainment industry. However, Live Mint couldn't independently verify the claims.

Jasmine Sandlas India tour Meanwhile, Jasmine Sandlas packed a powerful performance on Saturday.

For the opening concert, she made a striking fashion statement in an embellished golden lehenga paired with heavy jewellery, perfectly complementing the grandeur of the evening.

Also Read | Dhurandhar singer halts Delhi concert after men harass women, netizens hail her

With her infectious energy and an electrifying setlist, Jasmine ensured that Delhi's crowd remained on its feet, dancing and singing along till the very end, making for a memorable start to her India tour.

Advertisement

Presented by Team Innovation, the first leg of Jasmine Sandlas' 'The Dream Girl India Tour' was held at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in New Delhi.

After Delhi, she is set to perform across multiple cities in India. She will be performing next in Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chandigarh.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.