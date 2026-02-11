Dhurandhar singer halts Delhi concert midway after men allegedly harass women in audience, netizens hail her

Remember singer Jasmine Sandlas, who impressed the audience with her viral Dhurandhar songs? The singer held a show in Delhi, from where a video has gone viral on social media. Sandlas, who crooned the title track of the Ranveer Singh-starrer, paused her show midway after spotting men who were seemingly harassing some of the women fans.

Men allegedly harass women at Jasmine Sandlas's Delhi show Jasmine Sandlas, in the now viral video, is seen asking the security at the concert to intervene in the audience. She told them to escort the men in the scene out of the event venue. She said, "Security, can you please remove these two guys? They are troubling these women."

The Shararat singer refused to continue the show until the safety of her female fans was ensured.

She added, “I will not perform if women don't feel safe in my concert.”

Netizens react to Jasmine Sandlas viral video Her reaction has earned praise from the netizens.

Among them, a user wrote in the comment section of a viral post, “No foul language.. no yelling.. no drama.. a basic civic appeal and a stern stand. Hats off to her.”

“Women standing for women,” added another.

One said, “Yhan ye dil jeet gyi (she is winning hearts here).”

A different user commented, “Appreciate it, and these guys must hand over to police.”

Someone else took to X and wrote, “We need more Jasmine Sandlas around us.”

"The country desperately needs stars like this! Famous singer Jasmine Sandlas immediately stopped singing when she saw some boys misbehaving with girls at a stage show in Delhi. She warned on the microphone, "If any girl is mistreated, I will stop the show!" She called security, had the boys escorted out, and then continued her performance. This is true queen behavior! A true star who raises her voice for the respect and safety of girls. We need more stars like this who stand up against wrongdoing and don't remain silent," posted one more on the micro-blogging site.

Sandlas attended the show in a stunning red lehenga.

In a segment, she was also joined by actor Ayesha Khan, who featured in the song Shararat. The two grooved to the hit song from Dhurandhar as fans cheered for them.

"Main saare steps bhool gayi stage pe aake. I'm so glad to be here. I always tell Jasmine, she's a god's child," Ayesha Khan said on stage, as heard in one of the videos on social media.

Who is Jasmine Sandlas Jasmine Sandlas is best known for songs like Taras, Yaar Na Miley, and Illegal Weapon 2.0. Previously, she hit headlines for talking about mental health as she revealed her struggle with bipolar disorder and depression.

Speaking from her experience, she credited Deepika Padukone for spreading awareness around mental health.