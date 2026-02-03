Dhurandhar singer Jasmine Sandlas reveals bipolar disorder, credits Deepika Padukone for raising mental health awareness

Dhurandhar singer Jasmine Sandlas recently opened up about mental health and revealed her struggle with bipolar disorder. She also said that she was diagnosed with depression. Speaking from her experience, she hailed Deepika Padukone for spreading awareness around mental health.

Jasmine Sandlas on bipolar disorder “I have suffered from bipolar disorder and depression. I took intense therapy and medication to heal from a very tough phase of my life,” Sandlas told Hindustan Times.

Sandlas went on to talk about people who live their lives without being diagnosed and urged them to seek help.

“It’s embarrassing to be judged when you’re already so helpless... It’s okay to ask for help and help should be offered urgently. It is nothing to be ashamed of," she said.

She praised Deepika Padukone for sparking a conversation around mental health. Sandlas who recently worked for Padukone's husband Ranveer Singh-starrer, added, “It was a big moment when she spoke about it. I stand for mental wellness. Even though it’s a very difficult conversation, I hope to raise awareness and help in all ways that I can in the coming years."

Jasmine Sandlas is basking in the success of Dhurandhar. In the film, she crooned two hits--Shararat and the title track. Revealing her next quest ahead of Dhurandhar 2, Sandlas also told the portal, “I choose writing a song over anything. Nothing is more fulfilling. I love singing in the studio. I come alive on stage. I am ready for Bollywood, I never thought I would say that out loud. I’m a little girl from Punjab who can’t even believe she is here right now. I never thought I would say that out loud.”

Is Jasmine Sandlas returning with Dhurandhar The Revenge track? Meanwhile, it is not known if Jasmine Sandlas will return with another track in the upcoming Dhurandhar 2, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

On Tuesday, Aditya Dhar and his team unveiled the teaser of the next chapter.

“Shararat was the biggest challenge for me to write. We had many studio sessions to get the lyrics just perfect. The brief from the director was that the song should not sound like a regular item song, and it should also make the nation dance. It was a beautiful struggle to have. Shashwat would bring a new melody every day, and I would write a few new lines every day. The version that is now trending in the country was created maybe in the fifth studio session,” she revealed.

Check the BTS video of her song here:

Who is Jasmine Sandlas Jasmine Sandlas has over 130 songs under her name. Besides the Dhurandhar chart-busters, she also delivered hits like Yaar Na Miley from Salman Khan's Kick, Taras from Sharvari Wagh and Abhay Verma's Munjya.