Dhurandhar singer Simran Chaudhary calls Shashwat Sachdev collaboration 'do-or-die'

In the fast-evolving soundscape of contemporary Hindi film music, singer Simran Chaudhary has emerged as a compelling new voice. Her track “Lut Le Gaya”, composed by Shashwat Sachdev, featured in Dhurandhar: Part One, the first instalment of a duology helmed by filmmaker Aditya Dhar.

Lutt Le Gaya singer Simran Chaudhary on working for Shashwat Sachdev and Dhurandhar With both films in the series now released, the project has drawn attention not only for its cinematic ambition but also for its music, which blends folk sensibilities with contemporary production. In a recent interview, Chaudhary reflected on her creative process and collaboration with Sachdev, offering insight into how the song took shape under intense time pressure.

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Speaking about Sachdev’s approach in the studio, Chaudhary described a balance between direction and artistic freedom.

“Shashwat is the kind of person who tells you what he wants, but at the same time, he lets you enjoy that artistic freedom, that creative freedom,” she said. Recalling the initial briefing, she added, “When he briefed me about the song, he said, ‘Dekho Simi, kuch folk chahiye, but now this is the kind of space that I want to go into.’ He played me certain references and certain chords where he wanted to go, and then I started humming a couple of melodies. That’s how we cracked it. It was just me and Shashwat’s collaborative effort — how we wanted the song to sound — and that’s how we started building it up.”

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Looking back on the collaboration, Chaudhary emphasised the organic way the composition evolved. “Shashwat and I sat down, and when he told me that he wanted something folk, I came up with a folk melody. It’s a folk composition that we picked up, and then we started rewriting it,” she explained

What stood out most to her, she noted, was Sachdev’s clarity of vision. “What really amazed me about Shashwat was the way he treated the music. He was so sure about the direction he wanted to take and the kind of flavour he wanted to add to the album. And of course, as we’ve heard in his music, there’s so much electronic influence — so many cool sounds that he brings in. That was amazing to experience.”

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However, it was the urgency of the process that left the deepest impression. “I think what I’m going to cherish the most is the kind of urgency we had,” Chaudhary said. “It was almost like Shashwat called me at one-thirty in the morning and said, ‘Simi, abhi ke abhi aao studio.’ It was a do-or-die situation. Either we make the song, get it approved, and it makes it into the film, or there is no song at all. There is no tomorrow for this song — whatever happens is going to happen today itself. That is something I’m going to remember forever.”

With Dhurandhar: Part One and its follow-up now both out, Dhar’s duology has positioned itself as an ambitious cinematic experiment that merges scale with sonic innovation. The music — exemplified by “Lut Le Gaya” — plays a crucial role in shaping the films’ emotional and cultural texture.

Together, the two instalments underline Dhar’s attempt to craft a cohesive narrative universe, where storytelling and sound design operate in tandem, leaving a distinct imprint on the evolving grammar of mainstream Hindi cinema.

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