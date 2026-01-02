Dhurandhar star Akshaye Khanna kicks off Telugu debut with Mahakali, set selfie goes viral

Actor Akshaye Khanna seems to be soaking in a rewarding phase of his career, balancing box-office success with new creative milestones. Fresh from the strong run of his latest film Dhurandhar, the actor has now been spotted on the sets of Mahakali, which marks his much-anticipated debut in Telugu cinema.

Director Puja Kolluru recently shared a cheerful selfie with Akshaye from the Mahakali set, instantly drawing attention online. In the picture, the actor flashes his understated, trademark smile, while Puja beams beside him. Sharing a small photo dump on Instagram, the filmmaker captioned the post, “Grateful 2025! You pushed me beyond my limits and introduced me to me!” — a note that hinted at both personal and professional growth during the project.

Akshaye has been in the news ever since Dhurandhar hit theatres in December. The actor received praises for his performance in the movie and also for his viral track FA9LA.

Mahakali is the next instalment from the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU), which has been steadily building its own mythological-superhero space in Telugu cinema. The film stars Bhoomi Shetty in the lead role as Maha, with Akshaye Khanna said to be playing a pivotal character. While details about his role remain under wraps, his casting has already generated curiosity among fans across languages.

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar continues to make headlines for its impressive theatrical performance. As per figures shared by Jio Studios, the film earned ₹12.40 crore on its 27th day in theatres, taking its total India collection to ₹766.90 crore. The action drama opened strongly with ₹218 crore in its first week, followed by ₹261.5 crore in week two, before witnessing an expected dip in the third week.

Released on 5 December, Dhurandhar is directed by Aditya Dhar and stars Ranveer Singh in the lead. The film, inspired by true events, sparked online speculation about the real-life inspirations behind its characters, though the makers and the censor board clarified that Ranveer’s role is fictional.

With Dhurandhar’s sequel already locked for a multi-language release on 19 March 2026, and Mahakali set to expand his footprint in the South, Akshaye Khanna’s career graph appears to be moving confidently across industries — and audiences are watching closely.