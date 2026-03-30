Dhurandhar: The Revenge becomes highest-grossing Indian film ever in North America, beats Baahubali 2

Ranveer Singh’s latest outing, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is rewriting box office history both in India and overseas. The high-octane spy action drama has crossed ₹1,365 crore (approximately $147.8 million) globally within just 11 days of its release, according to figures shared by the makers.

Backed by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the sequel has already surpassed the lifetime earnings of its predecessor, which had earned around $141.5 million worldwide. Interestingly, the first film was re-released across 500 screens internationally just days before the sequel’s debut, helping build renewed momentum among audiences.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film’s India gross alone stands at over $110 million, reflecting its strong domestic pull. However, what has truly set Dhurandhar: The Revenge apart is its unprecedented performance in international markets.

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In a major milestone, the film has overtaken S. S. Rajamouli’s blockbuster Baahubali 2: The Conclusion to become the highest-grossing Indian film in North America. While Baahubali 2 had held the record with $20.2 million, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has now crossed the $23 million mark in the region, signalling a significant boost for Hindi-language cinema overseas, The Variety reported.

The film’s opening weekend itself set the tone. It collected approximately $10 million across 987 locations in North America, eventually reaching $14 million over an extended five-day opening window. This comfortably surpassed the previous Hindi film record held by Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, which had opened to $9.5 million over five days in 2023. However, the film narrowly missed the all-time Indian opening record in the region, still held by Baahubali 2.

Globally, the film has emerged as the top-performing Indian title in almost all international territories, barring the UK. In Britain, it has earned around £3.4 million, trailing Pathaan’s £4.3 million. Despite this, the film continues to hold strong, with more than 80% of its screens retained into its second week — a sign of sustained audience demand.

Beyond traditional markets, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has also expanded aggressively into newer territories such as Finland, Uruguay, Ukraine, Bulgaria, Romania, Chile, Mexico and Cyprus. It released across nearly 2,200 cinemas and 3,000 screens overseas, making it one of the widest international releases for a Hindi film.

In Australia, the film has crossed A$6 million, while in Germany, it has gone past the $1 million mark. Notably, the Dhurandhar franchise is yet to release in China — a market where Aamir Khan’s Dangal remains the highest-grossing Indian film of all time with $192 million.