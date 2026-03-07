Dhurandhar 2 Box Office prediction: Ranveer Singh's film to mint ₹25 cr+ from paid preview, 7.5k tickets sold per hour

The much-awaited Dhurandhar 2, titled as Dhurandhar The Revenge is all set to premiere in theatres on 19 March. Ahead of its official release, the film will have paid preview show on Wednesday. Dhurandhar The Revenge is predicted to rake in more than ₹25 crore alone from the paid previews in India.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office prediction for paid preview On Saturday, after the makers unveiled the trailer of the sequel, advance booking for Dhurandhar 2 paid preview shows began.

Film trade expert Joginder Tuteja claimed that Dhurandhar The Revenge is likely to become the quickest film ever to touch the 10,000 tickets-per-hour mark. The milestone is expected to be achieved within the next two hours, given the film’s rapid advance booking pace.

If the sequel is able to sustain the momentum, the hourly sales rate could soon surge to 30,000 tickets. The trend might sustain for several days in a row, further boosting the film's pre-sales business.

Tuteja took to X, formerly Twitter and wrote, “DHURANDHAR - THE REVENGE WILL BE QUICKEST EVER TO HIT 10K/HOUR. I see that happening in next 2 hours. Don’t be surprised if we soon see 30k/hour being hit and then that trend continuing for days in succession. My early predictions for Wednesday paid previews - 25 crores+.”

Dhurandhar The Revenge sold 7000+ tickets per hour “O-U-T-S-T-A-N-D-I-N-G... 'DHURANDHAR THE REVENGE' TRAILER IS HERE... The #DhurandharTheRevengeTrailer lives up to the sky-high, monumental expectations... The excitement to watch #DhurandharTheRevenge has only multiplied after this rocking trailer. PAID PREVIEWS on [Wednesday] 18 March 2026,” added analyst Taran Adarsh.

He reported that Dhurandhar has so far sold 7,500 tickets per hour for paid previews on BookMyShow.

“'DHURANDHAR THE REVENGE' ADVANCE BOOKINGS GO ON A RAMPAGE... Advance bookings for the *paid previews* on 18 March 2026 have just commenced, and #DhurandharTheRevenge is already trending on #BMS, selling a staggering 7.5k tickets per hour. Amazing, isn't it?”

Dhurandhar The Revenge trailer out Unveiling the trailer of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Ranveer Singh wrote on social media earlier, “Told you it was personal . . . Trailer Out Now. Book Now for Paid Previews on 18th March only.”

The three-minute-and-twenty-five-second trailer offers a glimpse of the sequel to last year's blockbuster. In the second chapter, Ranveer Singh returns as undercover agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who is now fully embedded in the criminal underworld as Hamza Ali Mazari. The clip hinted that after the death of gangster Rehman Dakait, played in the first film by Akshaye Khanna, Hamza takes control over Lyari, Karachi, becoming "Lyari ka Badshah."

But this time, he will face Major Iqbal, played by Arjun Rampal.

Watch trailer here:

When is Dhurandhar 2 officially releasing Dhurandhar: The Revenge is helmed by Aditya Dhar as the director, writer and co-producer of the project. The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release during the festive window of Eid, Gudi Padwa, and Ugadi. It will enjoy a competition-free run, positioning it for a major box-office success.

