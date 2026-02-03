Dhurandhar The Revenge: Ranveer Singh unveils menacing avatar in new poster; teaser release date out

Dhurandhar The Revenge: On Tuesday, filmmaker Aditya Dhar and his team unveiled the title of Dhurandhar 2 with a new poster. Starring Ranveer Singh in a tougher look than the prequel, the film poster sets the tone of the upcoming instalment. The teaser of Dhurandhar The Revenge will be released today.

When will Dhurandhar 2 teaser release The teaser of Dhurandhar 2, titled as Dhurandhar: The Revenge will release at 12:12 pm IST on 3rd February.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge poster In the poster, Ranveer Singh is seen standing in the rain. He seemingly appeared blood-soaked due to the red light in the background. The word 'Revenge' appears behind Singh.

Sharing the poster online, Ranveer Singh took to his social media accounts and wrote, “Ab Bigadne Ka Waqt Aa Gaya Hai. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Teaser Out Today at 12:12 PM. Releasing In Cinemas Worldwide on 19th March 2026 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam. #AkshayeKhanna @duttsanjay @actormaddy @rampal72 @saraarjunn @therakeshbedi @adityadharfilms #JyotiDeshpande @dhar_lokesh @officialjiostudios @b62studios @tseries.official @jiohotstar @stargoldofficial.”

See poster:

Netizens react to Dhurandhar 2 poster Fans and celebrities shared their excitement for the sequel. Among celebrities, Shilpa Shetty, Sara Arjun, Bhumi Pednekar and other cheered for Ranveer Singh in the comments.

Among fans, a user wrote, “Hamza ruled now it’s time for Jaskirat to reign.”

“Dhurandhar ka box office collection bada kasainuma hota hai,” added another referring to the viral dialogue of the film and its box office success.

Someone else said, “This is how legends return.”

One more commented, “This isn’t just a comeback… this is a REVENGE.”

What happened in Dhurandhar: Recap Released on December 5, 2025, Dhurandhar starred Ranveer Singh in the lead alongside Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi in key roles. The film is now streaming on Netflix, starting from January 30.

Set in Lyari town of Karachi, an area known for its history of gang wars and violent turf battles, Dhuradhar revolves around covert intelligence operations led by an undercover Indian intelligence agent (played by Singh) who is tasked to eliminate Rehman Dakait (played by Khanna), a powerful gang leader.

The storyline draws inspiration from multiple real-life geopolitical events and conflicts in South Asia, including the 1999 IC-814 hijacking, the 2001 Indian Parliament attack, the 2008 Mumbai attacks, and developments linked to Pakistan's Operation Lyari.

It is the first instalment of a two-part film series, around a high-stakes covert counter-terrorism operation.

Dhurandhar 2 plot After eliminating Rehman, Agent Jaskirat, aka Hamza, consolidates his power to take on the mastermind behind Pakistani terror attacks. Dhurandhar 2 is expected to follow his next mission to dismantle the Pakistani crime network, with his sights set on Major Iqbal. The teaser will further reveal details.

When will Dhurandhar 2 release Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2 will release in theatres on 19 March 2026. The film will have a pan-India rollout with dubbed versions in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

