Dhurandhar The Revenge (Raw And Undekha): Extended OTT cut of Ranveer Singh film to stream from May 15

After a record-breaking run in theatres, Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s blockbuster film Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is now reportedly preparing for its digital debut.

While the makers are yet to make an official announcement, social media has been flooded with screenshots allegedly showing the film’s listing on OTT platforms. The viral posts have triggered speculation among fans eager to know when the action drama will arrive online following its successful theatrical run.

Viral Posts Hint At OTT Premiere Date

According to screenshots circulating online, Dhurandhar 2 is reportedly set to begin streaming from May 15 after completing an eight-week theatrical window.

The alleged listing claims that the film’s OTT version will carry the extended title Dhurandhar The Revenge (Raw and Undekha). The digital premiere is reportedly scheduled for 12 am on May 15.

The viral posts further suggest that the film will stream in HD and 4K formats along with Dolby 5.1 audio support.

However, the streaming platforms and filmmakers have not yet confirmed these details officially.

Extended Runtime Sparks Curiosity

One detail that has especially caught the attention of fans online is the reported runtime of the OTT version.

Also Read | Dhurandhar 2 OTT: Ranveer Singh film set for digital debut soon

As per the alleged title card shared on social media, the digital cut of the film has a runtime of 3 hours, 52 minutes and 24 seconds. This has led to speculation that the OTT release may include additional scenes or an extended version that was not shown in cinemas.

The mention of “Raw and Undekha” in the title has further fuelled conversations among viewers, with many wondering whether the makers plan to release deleted scenes or an uncensored edition for streaming audiences.

Though there is no official clarification yet, the reported runtime has become one of the biggest talking points around the film’s expected OTT arrival.

India Release Reportedly On JioHotstar

According to the viral claims, the film is expected to release in India on JioHotstar, while viewers outside India may reportedly get access through Netflix from the same date.

Neither platform has issued a confirmation so far.

The speculation comes at a time when major theatrical releases are increasingly opting for staggered OTT strategies, often dividing domestic and international streaming rights between different platforms.

‘Dhurandhar 2’ Had Massive Box Office Run The OTT buzz follows the film’s strong performance at the box office.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge completed 50 days in theatres and officially crossed seven weeks at the box office.

The film emerged as one of the biggest theatrical successes of the year and reportedly crossed ₹1,140 crore net in India. Worldwide, the film grossed more than ₹1,791 crore during its theatrical run.

The action entertainer also shattered several box office records during its release and further strengthened the popularity of the Dhurandhar franchise.

Franchise Expansion Teased

The reported OTT release also comes amid growing anticipation around the future of the franchise.

The makers recently hinted that director Aditya Dhar was “not done with Dhurandhar” and suggested that more updates regarding the franchise could arrive later this year.

Released in two parts, the Dhurandhar series has reportedly become one of the highest-grossing Indian film franchises. Together, the two films are said to have crossed ₹3,100 crore in worldwide collections.

With the franchise continuing to attract strong audience interest, fans are now waiting for an official announcement regarding the OTT premiere and the future of the series.