Dhurandhar: The Revenge review: Trade analyst Taran Adarsh calls Ranveer Singh’s film a ‘masterpiece’

Ranveer Singh’s much-anticipated film Dhurandhar: The Revenge is already creating a wave of excitement among moviegoers, with early reactions suggesting that the action-packed sequel may live up to its massive hype.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film continues the story of Jaskirat Singh Rangi, played by Ranveer Singh, a young man who transforms into covert operative Hamza Ali Mazari while working deep inside Pakistan. The sequel expands the high-stakes spy narrative that began with the first Dhurandhar film.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh has now shared his early review of the film on social media, calling it a “masterpiece” and praising the sequel for delivering on multiple fronts.

“Cinema At Its Best” In his review, Adarsh described Dhurandhar: The Revenge as “cinema at its best,” highlighting the film’s scale, emotional depth, action sequences and performances.

“The film delivers on every front — scale, drama, emotions, action, performances and impact,” he wrote.

According to the trade analyst, the sequel not only meets the high expectations set by the first instalment but surpasses them.

“The expectations from the sequel were naturally sky-high. Thankfully, Dhurandhar: The Revenge not only meets those mammoth expectations but surpasses them by leaps and bounds,” he said.

Adarsh also praised director Aditya Dhar for returning with a bigger and more ambitious vision.

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“Director Aditya Dhar returns with a vision that is bigger, sharper and far more ambitious. While the first part laid the foundation, the sequel elevates the narrative to an entirely new level,” he added.

Beyond the large-scale spectacle, Adarsh highlighted the emotional core of the film as one of its biggest strengths.

According to him, the story revolves around themes of courage, resilience, revenge and justice, which continue to resonate long after the film ends.

“The screenplay is tightly written, fast-paced and loaded with goosebumps-inducing moments,” he wrote.

He also singled out the climax for special praise, calling it “explosive, emotional and immensely satisfying”.

“The final moments will leave you speechless — that’s the kind of impact the film has when you exit the auditorium,” he added.

Ranveer Singh’s “Best Performance”? Adarsh reserved particular praise for Ranveer Singh’s performance, describing it as a towering act.

“Ranveer Singh delivers strength, intensity and vulnerability with equal finesse. He is the backbone, the soul and the lifeline of the sequel,” he wrote.

Strong Ensemble Cast Alongside Ranveer Singh, the film features a powerful ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi.

Adarsh praised several of the performances, noting that Sanjay Dutt’s commanding screen presence adds gravitas to the film, while R Madhavan delivers a restrained yet powerful performance.

Arjun Rampal was described as “suave, menacing and completely in control,” while Sara Arjun was said to hold her own among the film’s powerhouse performers.

A Big Box Office Opening? With massive advance bookings and strong early reactions, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is already being tipped as one of the biggest releases of the year.