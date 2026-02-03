Dhurandhar The Revenge teaser out: Same look, same gore — Netizens tell Ranveer Singh ‘Chuna Laga Diya’

Dhurandhar The Revenge: The makers finally unveiled the much-awaited teaser of Dhurandhar 2, titled as Dhurandhar The Revenge. Marking Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's return as Agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi, the film teaser featured old scenes from the first installment.

Dhurandhar The Revenge teaser Dhurandhar: The Revenge teaser features no new scenes. It stars Ranveer Singh in the montage that plays at the end of the film, set to the Night Rider-style music.

Dhurandhar The Revenge teaser reaction Reacting to it, a user wrote in the comments, “Oy Chunna laga diya (you tricked us).” “We wanted something new in the teaser....we have seen this in the film itself,” shared another disappointed fan.

Someone else added, “Yeh toh flim ke last mein hi dikhaya gaya tha (we have seen this already).”

A different one reacted, “The new thing about this teaser is the song in background and title.”

Watch teaser here:

Dhurandhar 2 poster Earlier in the day, Singh teased fans with a new poster from the film. Starring his character in a brutal look, he appeared blood-soaked in the rain. The word 'Revenge' appeared behind him in the poster image.

Sharing the poster, Singh wrote, “Ab Bigadne Ka Waqt Aa Gaya Hai. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Teaser Out Today at 12:12 PM. Releasing In Cinemas Worldwide on 19th March 2026 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam. #AkshayeKhanna @duttsanjay @actormaddy @rampal72 @saraarjunn @therakeshbedi @adityadharfilms #JyotiDeshpande @dhar_lokesh @officialjiostudios @b62studios @tseries.official @jiohotstar @stargoldofficial.”

Dhurandhar: Cast, box office, plot Dhurandhar featured Ranveer Singh in the lead alongside Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi.

Released on December 5, 2025, the film raked in ₹ 836.95 crore net in India as per Sacnilk.com with a ₹ 1,303 crore worldwide haul. It is now available on OTT, streaming on Netflix.

Set in Lyari of Karachi, Pakistan, Dhurandhar revolves around a covert intelligence operation by an undercover Indian intelligence agent who is tasked to eliminate Rehman Dakait. It highlights multiple real-life geopolitical events and conflicts in South Asia, including the 1999 IC-814 hijacking, the 2001 Indian Parliament attack, the 2008 Mumbai attacks, and developments linked to Pakistan's Operation Lyari.

Dhurandhar is the first instalment of a two-part film series.